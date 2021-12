SCOTTSDALE, AZ—In what has been a transformative year for healthcare, more than 250 national leaders in the sector came together in person last week at the GlobeSt. Healthcare Real Estate conference in Scottsdale, AZ. And while many of the sessions drilled down into the opportunities to be had in this asset class, at least one discussed the tensions that can exist between the practice of medicine and the realities of paying for it.

REAL ESTATE ・ 18 HOURS AGO