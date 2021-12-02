ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

US reports 1st case of omicron variant in returning traveler

By Associated Press
News 12
News 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0u45iG_0dBOpEzK00

The U.S. recorded its first confirmed case of the omicron variant Wednesday - in a vaccinated traveler who returned to California after a trip to South Africa - as scientists around the world race to establish whether the new, mutant version of the coronavirus is more dangerous than previous ones.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the United States’ top infectious-disease expert, made the announcement at the White House.

“We knew it was just a matter of time before the first case of omicron would be detected in the United States,” he said.

The infected person was identified as a traveler who had returned from South Africa on Nov. 22, developed mild symptoms and tested positive for COVID-19 Monday. Researchers at the University of California, San Francisco obtained a sample from the patient Tuesday evening and worked feverishly overnight to assemble the genetic sequence.

The person, who had had the full two doses of the Moderna vaccine and wasn't yet due for a booster shot, is improving, California officials said.

Fauci and other medical experts strongly emphasized that Americans should continue to get vaccinated and get their booster shots. The vaccine has been proven to reduce the risk of severe illness and death, and Fauci said it is reasonable to believe it will offer protection against the omicron variant.

The mild nature of the California case “is a testimony to the importance of the vaccinations,” said California Health Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly.

All the individual’s close contacts have been reached and have tested negative, officials said. The patient, who agreed to remain in quarantine, was identified only as being between 18 and 49.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom expressed confidence in the state's efforts to control the virus and said he does not anticipate it will impose another stay-at-home order or other shutdown measures.

At least 23 other countries have reported omicron infections since South African authorities first identified the variant a week ago - an announcement that led the U.S. and many other countries to almost immediately bar airline travelers arriving from southern Africa.

In South Africa, new cases of COVID-19 nearly doubled in a single day to almost 8,600, authorities reported Wednesday, and the country’s National Institute for Communicable Diseases said omicron has now overtaken the delta variant among genetic samples sequenced.

But the variant is still surrounded by many unknowns, among them: Is it more contagious than other versions, as some scientists are beginning to suspect? Does it make people more seriously ill? And can it evade the vaccine?

“Any declaration of what will or will not happen with this variant, I think it is too early to say," Fauci said.

Genomic sequencing on the patient's virus from UCSF was confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“We will likely see this scenario play out multiple times across the country in the coming days or weeks,” said Scott Becker, CEO of the Association of Public Health Laboratories.

“This particular case shows the system working as it was designed to work - an individual with travel history from South Africa, an astute laboratory and quick prioritization of the specimen for sequencing, and close coordination with public health officials.”

Nigeria and Saudi Arabia also reported omicron infections Wednesday, marking the first known cases in West Africa and the Persian Gulf region.

It is not known precisely where or when the variant first emerged, though it is clear it was circulating in Europe several days before South Africa sounded the alarm.

European Union Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said it will take two to three weeks before it becomes fully clear what omicron can do to the world.

“This is, in normal times, a short period. In pandemic times, it’s an eternity,” she lamented.

At the same time the omicron variant is spreading new fear and uncertainty, the dominant delta variant is still creating havoc, especially in Europe, where many countries are dealing with a surge in infections and hospitalizations and some are considering making vaccinations mandatory.

Going further than many other countries in trying to contain the virus, Japan has banned foreign visitors and asked international airlines to stop taking new reservations for all flights arriving in the country until the end of December.

The U.S. is working toward requiring that all air travelers to the country be tested for COVID-19 within a day before boarding their flights, up from the current three days.

On Wednesday, the World Health Organization warned that blanket travel bans are complicating the sharing of lab samples from South Africa that could help scientists understand the new variant.

World leaders continued to emphasize that the best way to contain the pandemic remains vaccinations.

For the first time, von der Leyen said EU nations should consider making vaccinations mandatory, as several have done for certain sectors, or as Austria has done overall. Altogether, 67% of the EU's population is vaccinated, but that relatively high rate hasn't stopped several countries from seeing surges.

Greece plans to impose fines of 100 euros ($113) per month on people over 60 who don’t get vaccinated. Slovakia is considering giving that age group 500 euros ($565) if they step forward for the shot. German Chancellor-designate Olaf Scholz, meanwhile, said he will back a proposal to mandate vaccinations for everybody.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Fauci
Person
Olaf Scholz
Person
Gavin Newsom
deseret.com

Dr. Fauci reveals what alarms him about the omicron variant

Dr. Anthony Fauci recently spoke on Fox Business Network’s program “Cavuto: Coast to Coast” about the omicron coronavirus variant, revealing what worries him most about the variant. Fauci spoke about the omicron variant as cases continue to rise across the country. The first case was diagnosed in California and later...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Omicron#Americans#South African
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Said "How to Fight Omicron"

The Delta variant stalks America and is now joined by a new coronavirus variant: Omicron. "We will know as more cases occur" how pervasive Omicron will be, said Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, yesterday at a COVID press briefing. There, he shared 7 essential points for "How to Fight Omicron." Read on for all 7—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Omicron variant found in nearly one-third of U.S. states

WASHINGTON, Dec 5 (Reuters) - The Omicron variant of the coronavirus has spread to about one-third of U.S. states, but the Delta version remains the majority of COVID-19 infections as cases rise nationwide, U.S. health officials said on Sunday. Though the emergence of the new variant has caused alarm worldwide,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
International Travel
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Air Travel
Country
South Africa
Country
Greece
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
CNET

Omicron variant: 7 things to know about the new COVID strain today

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. Nearly two years after the first COVID-19 strain launched a pandemic causing more than 5.2 million reported global deaths, a new variant may be on the rise: omicron. Discovered last week in South Africa, the omicron COVID variant has appeared in at least 24 countries and is spurring world leaders to try to contain its spread -- all while scientists and infectious disease experts rush to understand this strain's differences and effects.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Philly

Biden Administration Enacts New Travel Rules Due To Spread Of COVID-19 Omicron Variant

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The United States is cracking down on COVID-19. In order to try to curb cases of the omicron variant, the Biden administration is enacting new restrictions for people traveling to the U.S.  The new restrictions could cause major challenges for travelers coming into the U.S.   As of Monday morning, anyone traveling into the U.S. must now show proof of a negative COVID test the day before boarding.    This comes as the omicron variant continues to spread.   At least 17 states have reported the new variant, including Pennsylvania. Top health officials say new COVID cases are up 19% in just two weeks, which brings the new count of reported cases to 108,000 per day. “Even if it is a mild disease, it’s important that we still act fast now to take measures to control its spread,” Maria Van Kerkhove, of the World Health Organization, said. “Because even if we have a large number of cases that are mild, some of those individuals will need hospitalization, they will need to go into ICU, and some people will die.” CDC says people who are not vaccinated are the most at risk.
U.S. POLITICS
Forbes

Omicron Covid-19 Variant Arrives, Travel Industry Gets Whiplash

Be afraid. Be very afraid. The latest variant of Covid-19, Omicron, has spanned continents and laughed at the ocean moat protecting the U.S. Omicron has arrived, and the travel industry is quaking in its boots. The U.S. has instituted new testing procedures for inbound travelers, and most travel from eight southern African companies, including South Africa, where the new variant was discovered in November, has been halted. Even the Federal Reserve apparently believes the new variant will stoke inflation by further threatening the supply chain and worsening the worker shortage.
TRAVEL
AFP

WHO says no Omicron deaths yet, as variant spreads worldwide

The Omicron variant has been detected in 38 countries but no deaths have yet been reported, the WHO said on Friday, as authorities worldwide rushed to stem the heavily mutated Covid-19 strain's spread amid warnings that it could damage the global economic recovery. The United States and Australia became the latest countries to confirm locally transmitted cases of the variant, as Omicron infections pushed South Africa's total cases past three million. The World Health Organization has warned it could take weeks to determine how infectious the variant is, whether it causes more severe illness and how effective treatments and vaccines are against it. "We're going to get the answers that everybody out there needs," WHO emergencies director Michael Ryan said.
WORLD
albuquerqueexpress.com

Biden Imposes New US Coronavirus Travel Restrictions

WASHINGTON - U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday imposed stricter coronavirus testing requirements for international travelers entering the country. He also laid out a plan to fight the advance of the coronavirus pandemic in the United States over the coming winter months. Each international traveler will be required to have...
TRAVEL
News 12

News 12

30K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy