Veteran and former sheriff's deputy looking out for neighbors, fellow veterans

December's KRIS 6 Angel is Vietnam Veteran and retired Jim Wells County Sheriff's deputy Juan Barrera.

He was nominated by Arturo Moreno, his next door neighbor.

"He's just a very nice person. He'll do anything for us," Moreno said. "He will knock on my door and bring me a plate of food."

The two became neighbors about 20 years ago.

But it's not just the food, or that Mr. Barrera mows all of his five neighbor's yards every single week.

"He just gets on the tractor and he mows all the yards (on our street). All of them," Mr. Moreno explained.

He also takes veterans to their V.A. appointments. Whether it's to the clinic in Corpus Christi, or to the V.A. hospital in San Antonio.

"He won't even allow us to buy him gasoline" said Moreno.

"Since 2000 I've been cutting his yard and that one and that one I just started. My mother told me one time "haz un bien no preguntas para quien," said Mr. Barrera.

Do a good deed, don't ask for who.

The example of doing good came from the example set by his family, and now Mr. Barrera is passing that goodness to his own family.

"He's a wonderful man. He's amazing" says Mrs. Barrera. The two have been married years.

Mr. Juan Barrera, congratulations, and keep on being an angel to those in your community!

