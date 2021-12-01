ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Merry and bright as the Salvation Army launches Tree of Lights campaign

“Hope Marches On.” That’s the theme of this year’s 74th annual Tree of Lights campaign. The Salvation Army stopped by and said about $12.2 million is needed to keep serving our neighbors and communities in Missouri and Illinois. We can give at any red kettle locations at Schnucks, Dierbergs, or Walmart or volunteer to be a bell ringer.

