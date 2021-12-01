LED cabin lighting specialist STG to unveil Universal Lighting family

Pratt & Whitney, a Raytheon Technologies business, today unveiled the GTF Advantage engine, the world’s most fuel-efficient and sustainable single-aisle aircraft engine. The Pratt & Whitney GTF Advantage™ engine for Airbus A320neo family aircraft further extends the economic and environmental benefits of the existing GTF engine. The GTF Advantage configuration reduces fuel consumption by an additional 1 percent, extending the engine’s lead as the most efficient powerplant for the A320neo family. In total, the engine decreases fuel consumption and CO2 emissions by 17 percent compared to prior-generation engines. Additionally, the GTF Advantage engine will be compatible with 100 percent sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) at entry into service, helping the industry meet its commitment to net zero emissions by 2050.
