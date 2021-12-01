ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

LED cabin lighting specialist STG to unveil Universal Lighting family

runwaygirlnetwork.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSTG Aerospace, a long-time manufacturer of LED cabin lighting and emergency floor path marking technology for aircraft, has stayed busy with retrofit projects this year, even as the COVID-19 crisis continues to hammer aviation. A lot of aircraft are changing hands amid the pandemic, and aged aircraft from Western...

runwaygirlnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Related
runwaygirlnetwork.com

Safran places one-third of Zodiac businesses under review

Safran has placed one third of its legacy Zodiac Aerospace businesses under review, the French multinational corporation confirms. The portfolio assessment could lead to further divestments and bolt-on acquisitions. A tier-1 supplier of engines, systems and equipment in aerospace and defense, Safran added profound aircraft interiors content to its portfolio...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
runwaygirlnetwork.com

Press Release: GDC terminal for Inmarsat GX receives FAA approval

Inmarsat, the world leader in global, mobile satellite communications, today announced that the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has approved and certified an advanced, next-generation terminal that will optimise further the performance of its market-leading GX Aviation inflight broadband solution. The recently-awarded Supplemental Type Certificate (STC) authorises the powerful new...
FORT WORTH, TX
runwaygirlnetwork.com

Flydubai splits fleet between new Eclipse, Vantage and all-economy

Flydubai sees its new HAECO Eclipse staggered-angled business class seat as a key part of its future passenger experience proposition, and plans to fly it on shorter routes across its network, leaving the Thompson Vantage fully flat beds to serve business class passengers on longer Boeing 737 MAX 8 routes.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
runwaygirlnetwork.com

AvGeek Log: Flying increasingly elusive 747 never gets old

After a week working in Dubai it was time to fly home to Seattle. Much like my outbound trip, Air Canada offered fares that were head and shoulders cheaper than the competition, including in business class. And so, I decided to treat myself to business for the return. The routing was Dubai-Frankfurt-Toronto-Seattle; this review will deal with the first leg.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stg#Airbus A320 Family#Airbus A330#Mood Lighting#Universal Lighting#Stg Aerospace#Eastern European#Boeing Sky Interior#Litemood#Runway Girl Network
runwaygirlnetwork.com

Press Release: Pratt & Whitney introduce GTF Advantage for A320neo

Pratt & Whitney, a Raytheon Technologies business, today unveiled the GTF Advantage engine, the world’s most fuel-efficient and sustainable single-aisle aircraft engine. The Pratt & Whitney GTF Advantage™ engine for Airbus A320neo family aircraft further extends the economic and environmental benefits of the existing GTF engine. The GTF Advantage configuration reduces fuel consumption by an additional 1 percent, extending the engine’s lead as the most efficient powerplant for the A320neo family. In total, the engine decreases fuel consumption and CO2 emissions by 17 percent compared to prior-generation engines. Additionally, the GTF Advantage engine will be compatible with 100 percent sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) at entry into service, helping the industry meet its commitment to net zero emissions by 2050.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
runwaygirlnetwork.com

Press Release: Ascendance unveils design of VTOL aircraft ATEA

Ascendance Flight Technologies builds on the virtues of hybrid technology and distributed propulsion to develop sustainable air travel solutions. After three years of R&D, the French start-up company swiftly swings into action for new, state-of-the-art sustainable and decarbonised air travel: it is unveiling the design of ATEA, its 5-seater vertical take-off and landing aircraft.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
dallassun.com

United Airlines makes history, operates first commercial flight using 100 pc sustainable fuel in one of two engines

By Reena BhardwajWashington [US], December 2 (ANI): The US-based carrier United Airlines on Wednesday made aviation history when it operated the first-ever commercial flight on 100 per cent sustainable fuel in one of two engines. The flight operated from Chicago's O'Hare airport to Washington on Wednesday. "Aviation history is cleared...
AGRICULTURE
Robb Report

This New Hybrid VTOL Has 8 Fans Embedded in Its Wings

Ascendance Flight Technologies has debuted its new VTOL, with a forward propeller and fans for vertical liftoff in its wings. The five-seat ATEA was designed to operate either intra-city or regionally, with its range of 250 miles. The French startup said that carbon emissions would be cut by 80 percent, thanks to hybrid propulsion that include jet fuel and electric. The two systems operate independently, with the electric engines working the rotors and the jet engines operating the forward propellers. The redundancy adds a layer of safety, said the company. The fan-in-wing configuration is what sets the eVTOL apart in the...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Airbus
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Boeing
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Aviation Week

U.S. Bomber Fleets On Chopping Block As B-21 Debuts

To paraphrase Charles Dickens, the best of times and the worst of times lie ahead in 2022 for the U.S. Air Force bomber fleet. Over the next 12 months, the Air Force is expected to roll out—and perhaps even fly—the B-21 Raider, the first new stealth bomber in 22 years to roll off Northrop Grumman’s...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
TheConversationAU

Private space stations are coming. Will they be better than their predecessors?

A new era of space stations is about to kick off. NASA has announced three commercial space station proposals for development, joining an earlier proposal by Axiom Space. These proposals are the first attempts to create places for humans to live and work in space outside the framework of government space agencies. They’re part of what has been called “Space 4.0”, where space technology is driven by commercial opportunities. Many believe this is what it will take to get humans to Mars and beyond. There are currently two occupied space stations in low Earth orbit (less than 2,000km above Earth’s surface), both...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
bellevuereporter.com

Blaux Lighting Review: Rechargeable Cordless Motion-Activated LED Light

Blaux Cordless LED Lighting is a strip of ten LED lights that illuminates any home area without the need to plug it in. This device is powered by a rechargeable battery, making it easier to save on electricity and the cost of limited-use batteries. What is the Blaux Lighting Strip?
RETAIL
Cruising World

Tips for Troubleshooting LED Lighting on Boats

The editors at Cruising World have teamed up with the experts at Imtra to bring you advice on how to keep your boat in Bristol condition and get the most from your hours spent out on the water. For more great tips, see Smoother Sailing with Imtra ». The vast...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Locally-Made LED Lights

Historians Just Ranked All U.S. Presidents (#1 is Unexpected) On Medicare? Don't Forget to Claim Your $1,728 Social Security Cash Back. This Portable Heater Might Be the Least Expensive Heating for Oregon Homes. Oregon Launches New Guidelines for Cars Used Less Than 50 Miles/day.
POLITICS
FOX31 Denver

Tech Junkie Review – WeMax world’s thinnest laser projector

The choices when it comes to small portable video projectors are plentaful. A stroll through the electronics department at a big box store will quickly prove that it’s possible to grab one for under $100. Problem is, not all portable projectors are created equal. In fact, many of them are downright horrible. WeMax is promising […]
ELECTRONICS
The Independent

Storm Barra causes flight cancellations and diversions

Storm Barra has so far caused several flight cancellations and at least one diversion.Weather warnings for snow, ice, rain and wind were issued by the Met Office as the storm arrived on Tuesday morning, with western Ireland facing the worst conditions.A number of flights into Dublin have already been cancelled in response, along with the return journeys: United Airlines New York (Newark)-Dublin, Air France Paris-Dublin and Lufthansa Munich-Dublin services have all been axed.Meanwhile, Delta Airlines flight 44 from New York JFK was forced to divert to Amsterdam after abandoning two attempts at landing at the Irish capital’s airport.Flight tracking service...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy