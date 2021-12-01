ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Premature Birth Prevention Drug May Increase Cancer in Offspring

 6 days ago
For pregnant women and their newborns-to-be, a safe and effective way to help prevent premature birth would be a great benefit. But the only drug approved by the Food and Drug Administration to prevent premature birth may not be safe or effective. The drug is the synthetic hormone Makena...

Cancer Health empowers people living with cancer to actively manage and advocate for their care and improve their overall health. Launched in 2017, the magazine and website provide accessible information about cancer prevention, treatment and quality of life for people living with cancer and their loved ones.

