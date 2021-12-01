Connecticut Sun’s Jonquel Jones named to Forbes’ 30 Under 30 list

Uncasville, Ct. - 09/14/2021 - Jonquel Jones of the Connecticut Sun is solidly in the running to be this year's MVP. Photograph by Mark Mirko | mmirko@courant.com Mark Mirko/The Hartford Courant

Even in the WNBA offseason, the accolades keep rolling in for the Connecticut Sun’s Jonquel Jones.

Jones, the 2021 WNBA MVP, was named to the Forbes’ 2022 30 Under 30 list in the sports category. The Atlanta Dream’s Elizabeth Williams joined her as WNBA players represented.

The 6-foot-6 forward/center became the first WNBA MVP to have previously won Most Improved Player (2017) and Sixth Woman of the Year (2018). She helped guide the Sun to a 26-6 regular-season record and No. 1 overall seed going into the WNBA playoffs, where the Sun lost in four games in the semifinals to the eventual champions, the Chicago Sky.

In her fifth WNBA season, Jones averaged 19.4 points, 11.2 rebounds (a league-best), 2.8 assists, 1.3 blocks and 1.3 steals. The 2021 season marked her return to the WNBA floor after she opted out of the 2020 “bubble” season due to COVID-19 concerns.

Jones, who is from the Bahamas and currently holds Bosnian citizenship, is currently playing overseas with UMMC Ekaterinburg. She is an unrestricted free agent heading into the 2022 WNBA season.

