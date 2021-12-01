ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
University Of California, Cal State University Extend 2022 Application Deadlines After Sites Crash

By CBSLA Staff
 6 days ago

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The University of California and Cal State University systems both extended their 2022 application deadlines to midnight tonight after their sites crashed, leaving prospective students in the lurch.

Panicking high school seniors took to social media to plead for help, or commiserate with fellow procrastinators, as the UC and CSU application websites got stuck under the onslaught of demand Monday night.

Some applicants reported having trouble submitting their application fees, while others got a “system offline” message.

Cal State University extended its deadline to Wednesday at 11:59 p.m.

University of California also extended its deadline – but only for applications that were started on Tuesday and didn’t go through.

“Applications started on Dec. 1 will not be accepted,” UC Application said in a tweet.

Los Angeles, CA
