At this point, Musk has sold about $10.9 billion worth of Tesla stock since asking if he should in a Nov. 6 Twitter poll. In the Twitter post, Musk proposed selling 10% of his Tesla stock because "much is made lately of unrealized gains being a means of tax avoidance." After 57.9% of netizens polled approval, the billionaire seems to be making good on his promise to abide by the results of the poll.

STOCKS ・ 4 DAYS AGO