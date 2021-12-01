Blankenship happy to be back on the mat

Cole Blankenship is back where he always wanted to be.

A Winston-Salem, N.C., native, Blankenship takes over the wrestling program at Liberty this winter. He spent the last two seasons as an assistant to Nick Hylton, who resigned in the spring after eight seasons.

Before that, Blankenship was an assistant football coach, a sport he played at North Carolina State as a scholarship offensive lineman.

But his true love was wrestling, which he began doing at the age of 12. He enjoyed the sport, but when it became evident football might be in his future, Blankenship was urged to focus on the gridiron.

“Once I got to high school, I started getting more attention for football, and I was sort of pressured by a lot of people around me to sort of pick a lane,” he said. “I ended up picking football and didn’t wrestle my junior and senior year.

“I was 300 pounds and ended up getting a football scholarship, so it worked out. But I missed wrestling every day. I was good at football, but I didn’t love it. Wrestling was always my real passion, I think. Right when I was getting ready to sort of blossom into a great wrestler, I ended up quitting and choosing football.

“Still, to this day, one of my biggest regrets is quitting wrestling.”

As it turned out, things didn’t work in football as well as had been hoped. Blankenship needed somewhere to finish his degree. Both of his parents are Beckley natives, so he chose to attend Concord University.

That opened the door for him to get back to the mat, this time as a coach. Now he relishes the opportunity to teach what will be an inexperienced squad.

“Absolutely,” Blankenship said. “Getting to watch them walk into the room as inexperienced wrestlers, or even first-year wrestlers in high school, and just watching them progress day-by-day, it’s really rewarding.”

The Raiders lose both of their state qualifiers from last season. Jeff Bowles finished third in the state at 220 pounds and is now wrestling at WVU Tech. Jaeden Naylor was fourth in Region 3 at 195.

“Our team is fairly young this year,” Blankenship said. “We only have two seniors – our heavyweight Evan Johnson and our 220 Tyler Stafford. So our whole lineup is pretty much freshmen and sophomores.”

Blankenship is also looking for impressive things from a pair of juniors. One of them is Wyatt Burnette, who will wrestle at 182.

“Wyatt Burnette has really been standing out at practice,” Blankenship said. “Younger kid. The last time he wrestled, I think, was in the eighth grade. But he’s really looked he knows what he’s doing at practice. I’ve been really impressed with him so far.”

Michael Kinzel will compete at 138.

“He’s been wrestling for several years now, but I think physically he has developed a lot over this past year,” Blankenship said. “You can just tell his body has filled out more. He’s starting to mature into a young man. He’s got all the tools he needs. His body is starting to develop, so I think he can put the pieces together and have a pretty successful season.”

Sophomore Connor Bradford, who had success on the Raiders’ playoff football team, has will make his debut and wrestle at 182.

“He’s a first-year kid and looks amazing. Really coming along, grasping all the stuff that we’ve been teaching him,” Blankenship said. “I think he’s poised for a pretty successful season as well.”

The Raiders will be able to fill no fewer than 11 of the 14 weight classes. Definite holes will be at 152 and 170, with possibly another among the lighter classes.

“A couple of kids decided they wanted to cut a little bit of weight to potentially be a starter,” said Blankenship, who added he is grateful for the help and dedication he has received from assistant coach Jamie Newman. “We could fill, realistically, 12 of 14.”

The season will start for Liberty and several other teams at the sixth annual Raider Rumble Friday and Saturday in Glen Daniel. It was a one-day dual tournament in each of its first five seasons (there was no tournament in 2020), but the format has changed this year.

Friday will be a dual tournament, with 12 teams meeting for a championship. On Saturday, there will be a bracketed tournament, with individual champions crowned in each of the 14 weight classes.

“We’re just trying to get the community excited about wrestling, try to make it as big an event as possible,” Blankenship said. “Get as many people out as possible and get people excited about wrestling.”

Teams joining the host Raiders on Friday will be Woodrow Wilson, Shady Spring, Greenbrier East, Oak Hill, PikeView, Logan, Chapmanville, Mingo Central, Man, Elkins and Buffalo. Those same teams will wrestling on Saturday and will be joined by Nicholas County and Webster County.

Wrestling will start at 2:30 p.m. on Friday and 9 a.m. on Saturday.

