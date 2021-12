CARLISLE, Iowa (SBG/WKRC) - A disturbing video has gone viral showing a high school basketball player allegedly knocking out an opposing player during post-game handshakes. The incident happened on Tuesday after the basketball game between Carlisle and Nevada, which the latter won 72-47. The players were in the post-game handshake line when a player from Carlisle threw two punches at an opposing player and one was a knockout punch to the head. Nevada’s team suqsequently wrestled the assailant to the ground.

CARLISLE, IA ・ 5 DAYS AGO