Night Skiing In Big Bear Is The Magical Winter Escape We Need Right Now

Take an enchanting ride under the stars at Snow Summit.

Last year, the Southern California mountains were covered with a fresh blanket of snow thanks to a trio of storms that swept through the region, adding 5 inches to the slopes at Big Bear. Which meant the sunny SoCal mountains turned into an enchanting, snowy-covered dream and every skier’s dream. While we can’t predict the weather, Big Bear Resort will make sure you have a white Christmas with plenty of fresh powder.

And the only thing better than skiing under gorgeous blue skies is night skiing through a winter wonderland with a glowing trail of lights. Beginner and intermediate snowboarders and skiers will be able to glide down the beautifully illuminated Upper Miracle Mile and Summit Run or along the legendary Westridge Park. With fewer people, the Night Sessions are the perfect opportunity for all those adrenaline junkies out there to test out jumps and jibs. Not to mention the fact that Westridge undergoes a full evening groom during “giving riders the freshest terrain since first chair.”

It’s worth mentioning that overnight leisure stays are subject to change at any point. Be sure to check weather conditions ahead and that you’re wheels are equipped with chains.

Night lift tickets cost around $90 and can be purchased at a discounted rate with single-day and multi-day tickets.

Location: Big Bear Mountain Resort, 880 Summit Blvd, Big Bear Lake CA 92315

