Los Angeles Lakers forward/center Anthony Davis (illness) is "most likely out" for Wednesday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Davis played through the illness on Tuesday, but it sounds like the Lakers are going to give him the night off on the second leg of the back-to-back. It will be Davis' first absence of the season. Look for Russell Westbrook and LeBron James (abdominal) to pick up the slack on offense Wednesday night. There will also be more minutes available for Carmelo Anthony, Dwight Howard, and DeAndre Jordan.

NBA ・ 13 DAYS AGO