High School Basketball Player Punches Opponent After Game, Cops Investigating

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA high school basketball player wound up and sucker-punched his opponent twice during postgame handshakes this week ... and now cops are investigating. Here's what we know -- Nevada H.S. was facing off against Carlisle H.S. in Iowa on Tuesday ... and when both teams lined up to say "good game"...

