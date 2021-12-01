ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Today You Can Get One of the Best Vaporizers for 30% Off

By J.D. DiGiovanni
Gear Patrol
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLooking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today. As cannabis use has become more acceptable over the past decade, the number of ways to ingest it has multiplied. One of the most popular? Vaporizing. Not only is it...

www.gearpatrol.com

Real Simple

You Can Get $25 Off This Popular Coffee Subscription—but Not for Long

Calling all coffee drinkers! If you care about supporting small businesses as much as you love your morning cup of Joe, Trade Coffee is the coffee subscription for you. And with new members getting $25 off when they sign up, plus 10 percent off coffee gifts this Black Friday weekend, now is the time to buy.
FOOD & DRINKS
imore.com

The best iPhone controller you can buy is 30% off for Cyber Monday

This is the controller Apple should have made for the iPhone!. The Backbone One is the best controller you can buy for iPhone, and its now at its best-ever price at Amazon, now just $69.99 for Cyber Monday. We absolutely love the Backbone One as a mobile handheld gaming controller...
CELL PHONES
glamourmagazine.co.uk

With these Marks and Spencer discount codes you can get up to 50% off select gifting - what're you waiting for?!

Wouldn’t it be super easy if you could buy everyone in your family and friendship group Christmas gifts from the same shop? Wishful thinking, maybe, but it got me thinking about the types of stores that might just have everything I’m looking for. Perhaps not the first place that springs to mind, but certainly one that covers a lot of bases, is Marks and Spencer.
SHOPPING
Gear Patrol

Vaer's Superb Watches Are Even More Affordable Right Now

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today. Finding worthwhile timepieces on a relatively tight budget can be done but it can be somewhat of a task. Rather than digging around bargain bins or diving into the veritable sea of cheap imposters that have flooded the internet, we'd suggest turning to a tried-and-true trustworthy brand like Vaer for your time-telling style accessories. In fact, the brand's entire catalog of already-budget-friendly timepieces is even more enticing with 20 percent off during the aptly-named Holiday Sale.
RETAIL
SFGate

You can get 10% off Target gift cards, this weekend only

One of Target's most popular promotions is finally back this weekend! Typically, the first week of December, Target offers a 2-day promotion where you can snag 10% off on Target gift cards. Normally, I'd say 10% off isn't much (because it isn't), but Target gift cards rarely ever go on...
SHOPPING
USA Today

You can get a Solo Stove for 40% off during Cyber Monday

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Cyber Monday 2021 deals are here! There's never been a better time to stock up on things you've wanted to splurge on. For anyone who plans on hosting outdoor gatherings all year round, the Solo Stove is one of the best fire pits we've tested here at Reviewed. And for Cyber Monday you can get it at a major discount: up to 40% off when you bundle your Solo Stove with accessories like stands, covers, and fire-tending tools.
SHOPPING
Gear Patrol

Today in Gear: Your Week Starts with These Product Updates

Chipotle understands that — for roughly 15 percent of the population — cilantro takes like soap. Unfortunately for the restaurant chain, cilantro is incorporated into a variety of its dishes. In an effort to reform cilantro's image (or, better put, lean into its controversial reputation), Chipotle dropped a literal bar of cilantro-scented soap. Leaning into the online debate over cilantro's soapy-flavor profile, the release is practically a meme come to life. Chris Brandt, Chipotle's Chief Marketing Officer, said as much of the release: “Our Cilantro Soap plays into a larger trend of turning digital moments into real-life experiences.” While we don't recommend eating the bar of soap to do a bit of compare-and-contrast with the real thing, we have to admit that maybe Chipotle is on to something; the soap sold out on its initial release. Even if you think cilantro tastes gross, we've still got plenty of product news to start off your week. From High West's first nationally-available High Country whiskey to the Norse Projects fleece that's great to gift this season, this is Today in Gear.
SHOPPING
BobVila

You Can Still Get Over 50 Percent Off on Amazon—These Are the 20 Best Cyber Monday Deals Right Now

Black Friday may be behind us, but the sales are far from over. Cyber Monday deals are here, and there’s no better place to save than Amazon. Prices are slashed across the board, and some discounts are even better than those we saw on Black Friday. There are standout discounts on the latest TVs, headphones, tablets, and robot vacuums—but prices won’t stay this low forever. We’ve done the legwork and found the deals you have to check out before they’re gone.
ELECTRONICS
Gear Patrol

The 10 Best New Style Products of the Year

This story is part of the GP100, our list of the 100 best new products of the year. Read the introduction to the series here, and stay tuned for more lists like it throughout the month. The past year and a half shook up the style space: comfort was the...
RETAIL
Gear Patrol

Right Now You Can Score a Rare Deal on Misen Cookware

Looking for more of the best deals? Check out Today's Best Deals, where we collect the best savings, discounts and promotions every day. Misen is on a mission to democratize cookware through great prices and premium materials. The brand is eager to get its affordable cookware to the masses, so it is offering up a 20 percent off sale right now on Amazon. To get the deal, just check the coupon box on the product page and the deal will automatically apply.
SHOPPING

