Hike Turkey’s Carian Trail, Ponder the History of Western Civilization

“Elks have great time at annual Turkey Roll”, proclaimed the Aspen Daily Times on November 26, 1908. “The Elks were in their glory yesterday afternoon and last night. Late in the afternoon Aspen lodge No.224 convened and transacted the routine business, during which eight candidates for initiation were given the first lessons in Elkdom in the latest approved Elk style. Following the lodge session the Elks gathered in their club rooms and there the real events of the evening began to happen in quick succession. The occasion was the annual Thanksgiving turkey roll and every Elk has an appetite for turkey and of course was there. The quest for turkeys continued until this morning. ‘Keno’ ‘lotto’ and various other games and the best of refreshments and a splendid turkey luncheon was enjoyed. During the festivities a fine 38-pound gobbler was among the prizes and interest as to who would be the lucky winner of the huge bird was great. Billy Tagert threw high dice and captured the largest turkey. Harry Williams of Snowmass threw low dice and was awarded the next largest. Those fellows certainly are lucky. Speeches, songs, dances, jokes and stories kept all amused during the games. Last night’s turkey roll was probably the best that has been held by Aspen lodge, both in point of attendance and interest. There are great many happy Elks this morning. Not only happy because of the fact that they won turkeys, but because they are the members of Aspen Lodge 224.” (Aspen Historical Society, Shaw Collection)

ASPEN, CO ・ 13 DAYS AGO