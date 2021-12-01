ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Doctors' scrubs and fetal photos: Protesters and counterprotesters gather as Supreme Court debates major abortion case

By Rebecca Cohen,Bryan Metzger
Business Insider
Business Insider
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0a7RYd_0dBOfmA800

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GV2tz_0dBOfmA800
Abortion rights advocates and anti-abortion protesters demonstrate in front of the U.S. Supreme Court, Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, in Washington, as the court hears arguments in a case from Mississippi, where a 2018 law would ban abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, well before viability.

Jacquelyn Martin/AP

  • Protestors and counter-protestors gathered outside the Supreme Court as they began hearing arguments in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization Wednesday.
  • Those who oppose abortion said "every human being is equal in value" and "elective abortion is always wrong."
  • Abortion rights supporters said they "believe in the right to choose" and think their "view is not going to be represented."
As the Supreme Court hears arguments in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization Wednesday — a case that directly challenges Roe v. Wade — protestors and counter-protestors gather to demonstrate.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43wYOV_0dBOfmA800
Abortion rights advocates and anti-abortion protesters demonstrate in front of the U.S. Supreme Court, Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, in Washington, as the court hears arguments in a case from Mississippi, where a 2018 law would ban abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, well before viability.

Andrew Harnik/AP

Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, centers on a 2018 Mississippi law that bans abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy, Insider reported .

The standard set in Roe v. Wade in 1973 said that states cannot prohibit abortion before roughly 24 weeks of pregnancy, the point when a fetus can survive outside of the womb, commonly referred to as viability.

According to Insider, the Supreme Court seemed open to upholding the 15-week abortion ban in Mississippi.

Arguments in the case — which could ultimately overturn or curtail abortion rights established in Roe v. Wade — started at The Supreme Court on Wednesday.

Abortion opponents chanted "hey hey, ho ho, Roe v. Wade has got to go" outside of the Supreme Court.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35xyZK_0dBOfmA800
Anti-abortion protesters wear shirts that read "I am the Pro-Life Generation" as they demonstrate in front of the U.S. Supreme Court, Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, in Washington, as the court hears arguments in a case from Mississippi, where a 2018 law would ban abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, well before viability.

Andrew Harnik/AP

Both abortion opponents and abortion-rights advocates gathered outside of the Supreme Court Wednesday morning to demonstrate as arguments began in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization Wednesday.

One group that opposes abortion said they believe "every human being is equal in value."
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KEdXu_0dBOfmA800
Anti-abortion protesters demonstrate in front of the U.S. Supreme Court, Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, in Washington, as the court hears arguments in a case from Mississippi, where a 2018 law would ban abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, well before viability.

Jacquelyn Martin/AP

Lexie Hall from Created Equal told Insider's Bryan Metzger she is "here today to represent the preborn who has lost their lives to abortion."

"We think it is always wrong to intentionally kill an innocent human being," she said. "Therefore, elective abortion is always wrong."

She described "preborn" as a person who has lost their life to abortion who hasn't been born yet.

"So that's the message we want to get across today. And we just want to say, well, yes, women are strong enough. They don't have to have abortions. This is not the right thing to do, and it's not the necessary thing to do as well," Hall told Insider.

Hall said she is interested in speaking to people from both sides of the argument because her group's "whole thing" is to talk to people "who we don't agree with to have constructive dialogue."

Some abortion opponents attended the protest in doctors uniforms.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GuotX_0dBOfmA800
Healthcare workers protesting in doctor's uniforms outside of the Supreme Court on Wednesday, December 1, 2021.

Andrew Harnik/AP

Members of the American Association of Pro-Life Obstetricians and Gynecologists also attended the protest.

Dr. Christina Francis, the Chair of the Board told Insider that she believes that life begins at the moment of fertilization.

"As physicians, we stand against abortion," she said.

She, along with 80 abortion-opposed medical professionals joined the demonstration outside the Supreme Court Wednesday.

"We're here to support the state of Mississippi and their very reasonable law that limits abortion after 15 weeks," Francis said.

Her group believes that abortions in the second or third trimester of pregnancy are dangerous for women getting the procedure.

"We're here because we care about our patients," Francis said, explaining that women deserve to be "empowered with information" and to understand all of the risks that come along with having an abortion.

The American Association of Pro-Life Obstetricians and Gynecologists was founded in 1973 in response to the Roe v. Wade decision made that year.

"If the justices listen to the science, they will make the right decision to support life."

Protesters who support the right to abortion also visited the Supreme Court.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ezQIE_0dBOfmA800
Stephen Parlato of Boulder, Colo., holds a sign that reads "Hands Off Roe!!!" as abortion rights advocates and anti-abortion protesters demonstrate in front of the U.S. Supreme Court, Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, in Washington, as the court hears arguments in a case from Mississippi, where a 2018 law would ban abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, well before viability.

Andrew Harnik/AP

"We believe in the right to choose," Betsy Malcolm from the New York group Rise and Resist told Insider.

She said that while people who support abortion "represent the majority of Americans," she is "very pessimistic" about the case because she believes the Supreme Court has become a very "partisan organization" that does not represent the whole of the country.

"Our view is not going to be represented, which is fundamentally unconstitutional," Malcom said.

Sandy Radoff, another member of the group, told Insider: "I believe it's very hypocritical of the pro-life side when they are pro-life and anti-abortion but they are also anti-paid family leave and anti-low cost childcare."

Radoff added: "Representatives are against everything that would make it easier, especially for poor women to care for these children that they want to have born."

Amnesty International attended the protests to "fight for human rights for all."
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XpOpR_0dBOfmA800
Abortion rights advocates and anti-abortion protesters demonstrate in front of the U.S. Supreme Court, Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, in Washington, as the court hears arguments in a case from Mississippi, where a 2018 law would ban abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, well before viability.

Jacquelyn Martin/AP

Monica Griffin, a fundraiser for Amnesty International, told Insider her group protested alongside abortion-rights advocates to "fight for human rights for all."

When asked about whether she thinks Roe v. Wade will be overturned, she said
"I feel very optimistic it's not going to get turned down but I am incredibly disappointed that this is something that we still have today."

She continued: "I feel like it's too big of a stance for them to take. I feel like if they created this stance, the ripple effects wouldn't end today."

"I'm not here to entertain people's views that I don't agree with," she said. "I'm not here to argue with anybody."

"I am the face of the thirteen-year-old girl who was raped and taken for an abortion," one protester who opposes abortions told Insider.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zBrI3_0dBOfmA800
Anti-abortion protesters demonstrate in front of the U.S. Supreme Court Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, in Washington, as the court hears arguments in a case from Mississippi, where a 2018 law would ban abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, well before viability.

Jose Luis Magana/AP

Serena Dyksen, an abortion opponent and member of  She Found His Grace Abortion Recovery, told Insider that she was raped by her uncle when she was 13 and abortion was her only option.

"It didn't undo my rape," she said. "It only prolonged my trauma process."

She said when she meets people who are "pro-abortion," she shares her story and offers them resources.

Demonstrators who did not stay in the designated protest area were arrested by the DC Capitol Police.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WeomP_0dBOfmA800
Protesters, demonstrators and activists gather in front of the U.S. Supreme Court as the justices hear arguments in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health, a case about a Mississippi law that bans most abortions after 15 weeks, on December 01, 2021.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

After three warnings, the Capitol Police began to arrest protestors that were "Crowding, Obstructing or Incommoding in an area where protesting is prohibited," according to a Tweet .

"This does not affect the lawful demonstrators who are in front of the U.S. Supreme Court," the Capitol Police said.

These protestors were blocking Constitution Avenue in DC, according to ABC7 reporter Tom Roussey .

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 0

Related
Elite Daily

Here’s What Could Happen If The Supreme Court Overturned Roe v. Wade

It’s been a wild year for reproductive rights, and not in a good way. On Dec. 1, the Supreme Court heard arguments in a Mississippi abortion case, Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which centers around a Mississippi law that would ban abortions after 15 weeks. The case is widely seen as an opportunity for the court to overturn Roe v. Wade, the landmark decision that made abortion legal nationwide. Should the court overturn or otherwise strip Roe of its power, here’s what could happen next.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

If Roe falls, some fear ripple effect on civil rights cases

If the Supreme Court decides to overturn or gut the decision that legalized abortion, some fear that it could undermine other precedent-setting cases, including civil rights and LGBTQ protections. Overturning Roe v. Wade would have a bigger effect than most cases because it was reaffirmed by a second decision, Planned Parenthood v. Casey, three decades later, legal scholars and advocates said. The Supreme Court's conservative majority signaled in arguments last week they would allow states to ban abortion much earlier in pregnancy and may even overturn the nationwide right that has existed for nearly 50 years. A decision is...
CONGRESS & COURTS
bizmagsb.com

U.S. Supreme Court Hears Consequential Abortion Case

Much of the nation’s focus this week has been on the Mississippi abortion case, Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization. This Mississippi law would effectively prohibit ending the lives of pre-born human beings after 15 weeks of pregnancy. This is earlier than the 23-24 week so-called “viability” threshold (“viability” is defined as the ability of the baby to live outside the womb) had been determined to be to this point. It is also important to note that some babies have been born earlier than 24 weeks and have survived, so what we are really saying is that a child’s dependence on her mother in the womb—the child’s lack of ‘viability’—is a legal argument for killing her.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
State
Washington State
Laredo Morning Times

Nancy Pelosi says conservative Supreme Court justices need a ‘birds and the bees’ lesson in abortion case

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., invoked a phrase relegated to sex education classes and uncomfortable parent-child conversations in a Thursday press conference. A day after the Supreme Court heard the first arguments on Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, a major Supreme Court case that could overrule Roe v. Wade entirely, Pelosi excoriated select members of the highest court of the nation for their views on abortion.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Medical Abortion#State Supreme Court#The U S Supreme Court#The Supreme Court#Ap
CBS Denver

Coloradans Protest Both Sides Of National Abortion Rights Argument In Denver

DENVER (CBS4) – Dozens of Coloradans attended a pro-abortion rally on Saturday hosted by the Party for Socialism and Liberation in Denver. Organizers said this is a way for them to defend Roe vs. Wade, which is a 1973 U.S. Supreme Court decision that provides a constitutional right to abortion. (credit: CBS) The Supreme Court continues to hear arguments on a historic Mississippi law that would ban abortions after 15 weeks, possibly overturning Roe vs. Wade. “As a person who owns a uterus, I feel obligated to be out here,” said Sidney Fisk, one of those marching. “Injustice in one place is injustice everywhere.“ (credit:...
COLORADO STATE
CNN

Mississippi governor calls Supreme Court oral arguments on state's restrictive abortion law 'a watershed moment in American history'

Washington (CNN) — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves called recent Supreme Court oral arguments on a restrictive abortion law in his state "a watershed moment in American history," saying he's cautiously optimistic the court will overturn two seminal decisions that secured abortion rights for women nationwide. "This has been a watershed...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

What comes next after the Supreme Court's signal on abortion rights

At stake in the Mississippi abortion case heard by the Supreme Court December 1 is access to the procedure for millions of people across the country. As Justice Brett Kavanaugh made clear at Wednesday's hearing, the justices are not considering whether to outlaw abortion nationwide. But a decision that overturns current Supreme Court precedent on abortion rights -- and one that specifically reverses the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade opinion -- could lead to bans on abortions being implemented in several states across the country.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Women's Health
The Guardian

Supreme court case prompts California lawmaker to share her abortion experience

Early one morning this fall, the California state assemblywoman Buffy Wicks felt a type of pain she had never experienced before. Wicks, 44, found herself doubled over in pain, barely able to walk or get her daughter ready for school. At her doctor’s shortly after, she learned that she was pregnant and having a miscarriage and would need an emergency abortion. Twenty-four hours later she had the procedure.
CONGRESS & COURTS
WGME

Sen. Collins questioned on abortion case at Supreme Court

The Supreme Court will rule on a law that could gut Roe v. Wade. The justices heard two hours of oral arguments Wednesday on a law in Mississippi that bans abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy. The standard set in Roe is that states can't prohibit abortions before 24 weeks.
CONGRESS & COURTS
thecut.com

Who Is the Woman Behind the Case Challenging Roe v. Wade?

Lynn Fitch, Mississippi’s first female attorney general, is the face of the Supreme Court abortion case poised to overturn Roe v. Wade, which began with oral arguments on Wednesday. The case, Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, concerns a Mississippi ban on all abortions after 15 weeks — far before the viability threshold set in Roe, which protects the right to abortion until 23 or 24 weeks and longer in cases where the patient’s health is in question.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The New Yorker

The Mississippi Abortion Case and the Fragile Legitimacy of the Supreme Court

The legal landscape of the past weeks and months has prompted questions of which people and entities are legitimate interpreters and enforcers of the law and what happens when you take the law into your own hands. Mississippi and other states took the recent changes in personnel on the Supreme Court as an invitation to defy the Court’s constitutional rulings on abortion, and those states now seem likely to prevail.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Business Insider

Business Insider

319K+
Followers
21K+
Post
163M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy