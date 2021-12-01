Doctors' scrubs and fetal photos: Protesters and counterprotesters gather as Supreme Court debates major abortion case

Abortion rights advocates and anti-abortion protesters demonstrate in front of the U.S. Supreme Court, Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, in Washington, as the court hears arguments in a case from Mississippi, where a 2018 law would ban abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, well before viability. Jacquelyn Martin/AP

Those who oppose abortion said "every human being is equal in value" and "elective abortion is always wrong."

Abortion rights supporters said they "believe in the right to choose" and think their "view is not going to be represented."

Andrew Harnik/AP

As the Supreme Court hears arguments in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization Wednesday — a case that directly challenges Roe v. Wade — protestors and counter-protestors gather to demonstrate.

Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, centers on a 2018 Mississippi law that bans abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy, Insider reported .

The standard set in Roe v. Wade in 1973 said that states cannot prohibit abortion before roughly 24 weeks of pregnancy, the point when a fetus can survive outside of the womb, commonly referred to as viability.

According to Insider, the Supreme Court seemed open to upholding the 15-week abortion ban in Mississippi.

Andrew Harnik/AP

Abortion opponents chanted "hey hey, ho ho, Roe v. Wade has got to go" outside of the Supreme Court.

Jacquelyn Martin/AP

One group that opposes abortion said they believe "every human being is equal in value."

Lexie Hall from Created Equal told Insider's Bryan Metzger she is "here today to represent the preborn who has lost their lives to abortion."

"We think it is always wrong to intentionally kill an innocent human being," she said. "Therefore, elective abortion is always wrong."

She described "preborn" as a person who has lost their life to abortion who hasn't been born yet.

"So that's the message we want to get across today. And we just want to say, well, yes, women are strong enough. They don't have to have abortions. This is not the right thing to do, and it's not the necessary thing to do as well," Hall told Insider.

Hall said she is interested in speaking to people from both sides of the argument because her group's "whole thing" is to talk to people "who we don't agree with to have constructive dialogue."

Healthcare workers protesting in doctor's uniforms outside of the Supreme Court on Wednesday, December 1, 2021. Andrew Harnik/AP

Some abortion opponents attended the protest in doctors uniforms.

Members of the American Association of Pro-Life Obstetricians and Gynecologists also attended the protest.

Dr. Christina Francis, the Chair of the Board told Insider that she believes that life begins at the moment of fertilization.

"As physicians, we stand against abortion," she said.

She, along with 80 abortion-opposed medical professionals joined the demonstration outside the Supreme Court Wednesday.

"We're here to support the state of Mississippi and their very reasonable law that limits abortion after 15 weeks," Francis said.

Her group believes that abortions in the second or third trimester of pregnancy are dangerous for women getting the procedure.

"We're here because we care about our patients," Francis said, explaining that women deserve to be "empowered with information" and to understand all of the risks that come along with having an abortion.

The American Association of Pro-Life Obstetricians and Gynecologists was founded in 1973 in response to the Roe v. Wade decision made that year.

"If the justices listen to the science, they will make the right decision to support life."

Stephen Parlato of Boulder, Colo., holds a sign that reads "Hands Off Roe!!!" Andrew Harnik/AP

Protesters who support the right to abortion also visited the Supreme Court.

"We believe in the right to choose," Betsy Malcolm from the New York group Rise and Resist told Insider.

She said that while people who support abortion "represent the majority of Americans," she is "very pessimistic" about the case because she believes the Supreme Court has become a very "partisan organization" that does not represent the whole of the country.

"Our view is not going to be represented, which is fundamentally unconstitutional," Malcom said.

Sandy Radoff, another member of the group, told Insider: "I believe it's very hypocritical of the pro-life side when they are pro-life and anti-abortion but they are also anti-paid family leave and anti-low cost childcare."

Radoff added: "Representatives are against everything that would make it easier, especially for poor women to care for these children that they want to have born."

Jacquelyn Martin/AP

Amnesty International attended the protests to "fight for human rights for all."

Monica Griffin, a fundraiser for Amnesty International, told Insider her group protested alongside abortion-rights advocates to "fight for human rights for all."

When asked about whether she thinks Roe v. Wade will be overturned, she said

"I feel very optimistic it's not going to get turned down but I am incredibly disappointed that this is something that we still have today."

She continued: "I feel like it's too big of a stance for them to take. I feel like if they created this stance, the ripple effects wouldn't end today."

"I'm not here to entertain people's views that I don't agree with," she said. "I'm not here to argue with anybody."

Jose Luis Magana/AP

"I am the face of the thirteen-year-old girl who was raped and taken for an abortion," one protester who opposes abortions told Insider.

Serena Dyksen, an abortion opponent and member of She Found His Grace Abortion Recovery, told Insider that she was raped by her uncle when she was 13 and abortion was her only option.

"It didn't undo my rape," she said. "It only prolonged my trauma process."

She said when she meets people who are "pro-abortion," she shares her story and offers them resources.

Protesters, demonstrators and activists gather in front of the U.S. Supreme Court as the justices hear arguments in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health, a case about a Mississippi law that bans most abortions after 15 weeks, on December 01, 2021. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Demonstrators who did not stay in the designated protest area were arrested by the DC Capitol Police.

After three warnings, the Capitol Police began to arrest protestors that were "Crowding, Obstructing or Incommoding in an area where protesting is prohibited," according to a Tweet .

"This does not affect the lawful demonstrators who are in front of the U.S. Supreme Court," the Capitol Police said.

These protestors were blocking Constitution Avenue in DC, according to ABC7 reporter Tom Roussey .