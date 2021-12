The Boston Celtics appear to finally be finding their footing in the 2021-22 season. After opening the season going 2-5 in their first seven games, the Celtics have now won eight of their last 11, and have brought their record all the way back to 10-8. While there is still a lot of basketball left to play, Boston pretty quickly went from being last in their own division to second place, just behind the Eastern Conference leading Brooklyn Nets.

NBA ・ 14 DAYS AGO