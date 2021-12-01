Adrian Peterson visiting with RB-desperate Seahawks today

The Seattle Seahawks are officially desperate for some running back depth.

According to a report by Ian Rapoport at NFL Network, current free agent and future Hall of Famer Adrian Peterson is visiting the team today.

Peterson was a first-round pick by the Minnesota Vikings in 2007 and for a time was the most dynamic player in the sport at his position.

It’s long past AD’s prime now, though. In eight games this season with the Tennessee Titans he posted just 82 yards and one touchdown on 27 carries (an average of three yards per attempt). Peterson hasn’t had a thousand-yard season since 2018 with Washington.

Peterson has been relatively durable though and right now Seattle just needs warm bodies for the backfield. This past week, four of their running backs were injured in some form or another. Alex Collins and DeeJay Dallas combined for 10 carries, totaling just 18 yards between the two of them.