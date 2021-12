As the winter months get closer, many people are saying a temporary goodbye to their favorite iced beverages in order to sip on something warm. Gingerbread lattes and apple cider are all staples of the season that are perfect to combat the temperatures as they start to dip below freezing, and can typically be found at your local coffee shop during this time of the year. However, while we can't deny the beauty of Starbucks' holiday coffee cups, something about drinking coffee, tea, or hot chocolate from our favorite Christmas mug just feels right. In fact, My Recipes reports that one gastrophysics specialist believes sipping a beverage from your preferred cup actually improves its taste. Even if you are a fan of the holiday drinks at Dunkin' or Starbucks, there's no shame in dumping them into your beloved mug.

RECIPES ・ 8 DAYS AGO