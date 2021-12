Haas will run Ferrari young driver and Formula 2 title contender Robert Shwartzman during the young driver test at Abu Dhabi next month. Formula 1 teams will remain in Abu Dhabi for two days of testing after the final race of the season, with running taking place on Tuesday and Wednesday at Yas Marina Circuit. As one of three Ferrari academy members who were evaluated for F1 seats last year — along with Mick Schumacher and Callum Ilott — Shwartzman (pictured above) has testing experience and will get another chance in F1 machinery when he makes his first appearance for Haas.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 12 DAYS AGO