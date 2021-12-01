I’m Listening: The Regrettes suggest talking openly about mental health to remove the stigma

2021 Audacy Beach Festival performers The Regrettes recently sat down with us to discuss the simple ways they try to keep their own mental health in check, and some tips on how you can make attempts in your own life to deal with the fear of opening up.

"The best way to decrease the stigma is to just talk about it," guitarist Genessa Gariano tells us. "I think talking about it openly, and practicing talking about things like that openly -- even if it's just as simple as saying, 'I'm going to therapy today' to a friend who might not want to talk about that or might be scared to go to a therapist -- and then you kind of open the door to that conversation."

Genessa adds, "I think making the first step in talking about mental health and those things is how you get rid of the stigma -- because suddenly, it's not so scary."

Audacy's I’m Listening initiative aims to encourage those who are dealing with mental health issues to understand they are not alone. If you or anyone you know is struggling with depression or anxiety, know that someone is always there. Additionally, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week at 1-800-273-8255.

