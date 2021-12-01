ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

I’m Listening: The Regrettes suggest talking openly about mental health to remove the stigma

By Joe Cingrana
Audacy
Audacy
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cgCIt_0dBOcygf00

2021 Audacy Beach Festival performers The Regrettes recently sat down with us to discuss the simple ways they try to keep their own mental health in check, and some tips on how you can make attempts in your own life to deal with the fear of opening up.

Listen to more of your favorite music now on Audacy and check out our all-new exclusive stations curated for fans, by fans

"The best way to decrease the stigma is to just talk about it," guitarist Genessa Gariano tells us. "I think talking about it openly, and practicing talking about things like that openly -- even if it's just as simple as saying, 'I'm going to therapy today' to a friend who might not want to talk about that or might be scared to go to a therapist -- and then you kind of open the door to that conversation."

WATCH MORE: I'm Listening - The Regrettes

Genessa adds, "I think making the first step in talking about mental health and those things is how you get rid of the stigma -- because suddenly, it's not so scary."

Audacy's I’m Listening initiative aims to encourage those who are dealing with mental health issues to understand they are not alone. If you or anyone you know is struggling with depression or anxiety, know that someone is always there. Additionally, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week at 1-800-273-8255.

I'm Listening
Resources | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Music legends Tears For Fears on the importance of breaking boundaries and talking about mental health

In the Eighties, Roland Orzabal and Curt Smith made it their mission to engage with difficult topics like childhood trauma, primal scream therapy and mental health. Timeless tracks such as Mad World, Everybody Wants To Rule The World and Shout saw them shroud those issues in catchy choruses and stadium-sized synths. Ultimately, this combination made them unlikely pop icons.
MENTAL HEALTH
WYTV.com

Mental health expert talks Thanksgiving stress

(WKBN) — Thanksgiving can be stressful for anyone struggling with a mental health illness, especially an eating disorder. “Holidays are difficult for everyone but particularly for someone who’s struggling with an eating disorder and with an underlying mental health disorder like anxiety and depression,” said National Alliance on Mental Illness Mahoning Valley executive director Hope Hanley.
ALLIANCE, OH
Refinery29

We Need To Talk About Mental Health Problems During Pregnancy

Rosey Adams was at the start of her third trimester when her midwife encouraged her to go and see her GP. That same day, she was put on medication for depression. “For a while, I was just in denial about it. I was scared to speak to my GP or my midwife, because I wasn’t sure of what would happen if I wasn't very well,” says the 29-year-old mother of three from Scotland, talking about her last pregnancy, eight years ago.
MENTAL HEALTH
sgmagazine.com

Temasek Shophouse joins Shan You's efforts to open conversations about mental health

A bastion of sustainable development, Temasek Shophouse endeavours tirelessly to promote the greater good of humanity through social and environmental initiatives. In their latest effort to raise public awareness about mental wellness, they team up with Shan You, a social service agency that provides mental health and social care services, to present their signature public education campaign: The Elephant in Our Community.
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Depression#Mental Health Issues
Chicago Sun-Times

Let’s talk about the crisis in children’s mental health

There’s another wave of this pandemic about which experts have sounded the alarm, and it’s got nothing to do with the Omicron variant or the latest uptick in coronavirus cases. This “fourth wave,” as some experts call it, is the worsening crisis in mental health among children and adolescents who...
CHICAGO, IL
powerofpositivity.com

5 Behaviors That Reveal Hidden Mental Health Struggles

People feel free in today’s society to talk about their medical conditions, such as diabetes, hypertension, and even cancer. However, the stigma around mental health struggles keeps individuals from mentioning bipolar, depression, and anxiety terms. It’s because they feel that mental matters make you weak, but physical problems can be explained.
MENTAL HEALTH
NBC Connecticut

Could Vaping Be Making the Youth Mental Health Crisis Worse?

The number of kids vaping is going up again as the number of youth with at least one major depressive episode in the last year is also on the rise, and doctors say the two may be related. Studies, including some at Yale School of Medicine in New Haven, show...
NEW HAVEN, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
expressnews.com

Online mental health program lets San Antonio teens talk it out

In a year where schools have seen mental health issues reach unprecendented levels due to the pandemic and its fallout, San Antonio teens have a new option when seeking help. Project Youth Empowerment and Support, also known as Project YES, launched in April by UT Health San Antonio, offers three “modules” they can complete on their phone or computer that have been shown to reduce depression and anxiety.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
abc12.com

Mental health expert explains how to talk to kids about tragedies

OXFORD, Mich. (WJRT) - With information continually being released about the tragedy surrounding Oxford High School, parents and families are beginning to navigate how to talk to their children and families about it. ABC12 sat down with Dr. Recco Richardson a clinical therapist with Hurley Medical Center, to ask about...
KIDS
WOOD

Pine Rest talks mental health during the holidays

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Pine Rest Chirstian Mental Health Services recently sat down with Maranda to discuss the importance of mental health and self-care, especially during the holiday season. With the stress of the holidays and seasonal depression it is common to start feeling down, but Pine Rest gave us some tips to make sure we stay cheery and bright all winter long!
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Vice

This Young Indian Started a Mental Health Cafe To Bust Stigmas Around It

It was a scene in the Bollywood film 3 Idiots that drew Angel D’Souza to the subject of mental health. In the 2009 film, an engineering student dies by suicide after his professor fails him. In the moments leading up to his death, the student is seen in distress despite the best efforts of his friends to make him smile or forget about his score.
MENTAL HEALTH
thegamerhq.com

A study suggests that gaming improves mental health for three out of five gamers.

A study suggests that gaming improves mental health for three out of five gamers. Gaming was a huge part of my life during the lockdown. Gaming was a place where I could socialize, entertain myself, and make new friends even when I couldn’t go elsewhere. This has been true for many people for years – even if it is a few games, gaming has been a place that helps and supports our mental health over the long term. A new study has shown that gaming is beneficial for gamers’ mental well-being.
MENTAL HEALTH
Audacy

Audacy

47K+
Followers
51K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy