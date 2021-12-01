Summer PROMISE Program (SEAMS) – 8th and 9th Grades

Applications for Spring PROMISE – Leading Students 2 Success (LS2S) for 7th and 8th grade students is now closed. Decisions will be released via email in late October. Our priority at IMSA will always be the safety of our students, faculty, and staff, and we are following guidance from local, state and federal agencies in our planning. To provide the best experience, the PROMISE – LS2S Program will be hosted Spring 2022 rather than the Fall. Students enrolled in 7th and 8th grade (LS2S) during the 2021-22 school year are eligible to apply to IMSA’s Spring 2022 PROMISE Program. The program will take place on Saturdays from February – April 2022. Sessions will run from 8:30 AM to 12:30 PM. Students will have the choice to specify their learning preference: in person or virtual. Spots are limited for on-campus participation. Tentative program dates:

AURORA, IL ・ 6 DAYS AGO