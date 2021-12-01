ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, IL

Summer PROMISE Program (SEAMS) – 8th and 9th Grades

imsa.edu
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe PROMISE Summer Program also known as Summer Enrichment in Academics in Mathematics and Science (SEAMS) is designed for students between their 8th and 9th grade years. Only students currently enrolled in...

www.imsa.edu

wdhn.com

Carver 9th Grade Academy attacks teen vaping issue

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Just this year, more than two million American high school and middle school students reported using e-cigarettes, according to the CDC. In Dothan, schools are seeing more and more students vaping. This pushed Carver 9th Grade Academy to do something about it. “We wanted to have...
DOTHAN, AL
imsa.edu

Spring PROMISE Program (LS2S) – 7th and 8th Grades

Applications for Spring PROMISE – Leading Students 2 Success (LS2S) for 7th and 8th grade students is now closed. Decisions will be released via email in late October. Our priority at IMSA will always be the safety of our students, faculty, and staff, and we are following guidance from local, state and federal agencies in our planning. To provide the best experience, the PROMISE – LS2S Program will be hosted Spring 2022 rather than the Fall. Students enrolled in 7th and 8th grade (LS2S) during the 2021-22 school year are eligible to apply to IMSA’s Spring 2022 PROMISE Program. The program will take place on Saturdays from February – April 2022. Sessions will run from 8:30 AM to 12:30 PM. Students will have the choice to specify their learning preference: in person or virtual. Spots are limited for on-campus participation. Tentative program dates:
AURORA, IL
daniabeachfl.gov

2022 Summer Youth Employment Program

It's time to take advantage of the 2022 Summer Youth Employment Program (SYEP). The application for summer positions will be available at careersourcebroward.com at 8 a.m. on December 13, 2021and will be closing on February 18, 2022, at 5 pm. The Summer Youth Employment Program provides Broward County students between...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL

