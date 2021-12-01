ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conservative Justices Seem Poised to Overturn Roe’s Abortion Rights

By Julie Rovner
khn.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA newly conservative Supreme Court on Wednesday heard the most serious legal challenge in a generation to a woman’s right to obtain an abortion. And judging from the questions asked by the justices, it appeared possible — even likely — that a majority of them could vote to turn the thorny...

