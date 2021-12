Plant-rich diets and the climate crisis have become inextricably linked, as environmental activists, governments, and vegan organizations begin to hold the animal agricultural industry accountable for the greenhouse gas emissions produced by animal farming. The United Nations released a “Code Red” report earlier this year that warned of the forthcoming climate disasters, leading to several plant-based initiatives – including the Plant-Based Treaty designed to recommend ways to change how we think about food and the planet. Now a new study titled "Variations in Greenhouse Gas Emissions (GHG) of Individual Diets: Associations Between the GHG and Nutrient Intake in the UK" has asserted that meatless diets can produce 59 percent fewer emissions than non-vegetarian diets.

UNITED NATIONS ・ 8 DAYS AGO