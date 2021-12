ELMIRA, NY (WENY) -- An Elmira man is charged with burglary, after authorities say they found him in the basement of a home with stolen items. Deputies with the Chemung County Sheriff's Office on Friday responded to a home on Mount Zoar Road for a reportedly burglary. Authorities say the resident came home to find the house ransacked, and several items stolen. Then on Saturday, the same resident was home and heard a sound in his basement around 12:20PM. There, he found 44-year-old Michael Miller and another person, wearing items that had been reported stolen the day before.

ELMIRA, NY ・ 8 DAYS AGO