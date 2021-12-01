ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkshire County, MA

Wouldn’t You Love To See A White Christmas In Berkshire County? It’s Not Likely

By Tom Conklin
WBEC AM
WBEC AM
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

There are a few humbugs out there, but I think a great many people here in Berkshire County would love to see a good old-fashioned White Christmas. There's something magical about waking up on Christmas morning to freshly falling snow. Wouldn't that be just lovely?. Well, unfortunately, the chance...

1420wbec.com

Comments / 0

Related
WBEC AM

2 Years Later, We Remain Devastated By The Loss of A TV News Icon

As we are acknowledging the 80th anniversary of Pearl Harbor Day, there is also another major loss that we experienced in our broadcast medium. It was on a Sunday morning on December 7th, 2019, I was on the air at another radio station and found out on the social media pages that news spread fast on the abrupt and sudden passing of a longtime fixture on WFSB-TV. Channel 3's Denise D'Ascenzo left us unexpectedly as Connecticut residents were in a state of shock (and still are to this day). This one hit close to home as I was proud to call Denise a dear friend in this business.
TV & VIDEOS
WBEC AM

Wine drinkers take note…the most popular Wine in Massachusetts is…

Wine drinkers take note…The Waycroft has published a list of the “Most Popular Types of Wine in Every U.S. State.” Waycroft used data from Google Trends to analyze and compile the most popular types of red and white wines across the country. According to The Waycroft article they compiled the list “for the sake of science and for the love of wine.”
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WBEC AM

Anger Arises As Some Scrooges Aim To Sabotage The Holiday Season

The classic sound of the season by Andy Williams "It's The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year" truly embodies the spirit of Christmas. However, there are some instances where the holidays can turn stressful for many, but you have to remember these problems are caused by others that compound the situation. Reason being is that instead of showing peace and good will, it's a doggie dog situation where many are looking to cause these headaches for others because of selfishness and lack of common sense. Here is my take on what I see every December and the end results irks me (and probably does the same for you reading this article)
SOCIETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Berkshire County, MA
Government
Berkshire County, MA
Society
Local
Massachusetts Government
County
Berkshire County, MA
State
New York State
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Society
WBEC AM

Proud to Receive An Unexpected And Exciting First Time Accolade

It's not often you get recognized for your talents as I have been entertaining audiences over the airwaves for almost four decades. This past weekend, I took a trek to familiar territory where my voice was emanating though radio speakers on Connecticut's shoreline. Mystic has been an important stop-over in my career where I found myself participating in community events and on a personal note my visits were frequent due to the large volume of tourist attractions and they have some of the finest restaurants state wide (A stop at Mystic Pizza is highly recommended)
CONNECTICUT STATE
WBEC AM

Friday Pittsfield Lights the City’s Christmas Tree…You Can Only Watch Virtually…

Once again, this year Pittsfield residents will not be gathering around the city’s Christmas tree to watch the lighting in person. Pittsfield announced today through the City Hall’s Facebook page that the annual tree lighting will be shown virtually on the Pittsfield Community TV as well as Lanesboro Community Television, Dalton Community Television, and CTSB in Southern Berkshire County.
PITTSFIELD, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#White Christmas#Christmas Morning#Fingers Crossed#Accuweather
WBEC AM

Don’t Forget To Add These Extra Delights For Thanksgiving Day

The time has arrived as Thanksgiving Day is just around the corner for a round of turkey and all the trimmings plus there are some interesting additions that will be featured at the dinner table and each state in our tri-state region gets to be creative in more ways than one. Here is an example on what you can expect as the end result will surprise you in more ways than one.
LIFESTYLE
WBEC AM

Light Up the Berkshires in 2021 — Show Us Your Brightest and Most Beautiful Holiday Displays.

It's the most wonderful time of the year and there's no better time to show the Berkshires and the rest of the world how much you love the holiday season. Townsquare Media Berkshire (Live 95.9, Whoopee, AM1420 WBEC, WSBS, and WNAW) along with Greylock Federal Credit Union, J Smegal Roofing and Gutters, Animal Inn of the Berkshires, and Berkshire Meadows are ready to light up our Berkshire County streets and neighborhoods brighter than ever this holiday season, and we need YOUR help.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
WBEC AM

Check Out A Sneak-Peek At Some Brilliant Chanukah Events

As we approach the upcoming thanksgiving holiday weekend, keep in mind another celebration will commence on Sunday, November 28th: The eight day "Festival Of Lights", Chanukah begins at sunset and continues until Sunday, December 5th. This commemorates a second re-dedication of the Jewish temple in the second century B.C. as...
PITTSFIELD, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
WBEC AM

Light Up Contest Rules

2. Eligibility: Townsquare Media Berkshire Inc. (Live 95.9, Whoopee, WSBS, WNAW and AM1420 WBEC) Giveaways (the “Giveaways”) are open only to individuals who are legal residents of Berkshire County, Massachusetts who are 13 years of age or older. Employees of Townsquare Media Inc., their advertising or promotion agencies, those involved in the production, development, implementation or handling of Giveaways, any agents acting for, or on behalf of the above entities, their respective parent companies, officers, directors, subsidiaries, affiliates, licensees, service providers, prize suppliers any other person or entity associated with the Giveaways (collectively “Giveaway Entities”) and/or the immediate family (spouse, parents, siblings and children) and household members (whether related or not) of each such employee, are not eligible. All U.S., federal, state and local laws and regulations apply.
PITTSFIELD, MA
WBEC AM

Visitors Can Discover Some Of Great Barrington’s Hidden Treasures

OK, the holidays are right around the corner and let's face it: You will not be spending your entire time indoors with family and friends who are visiting the beautiful Berkshires. Here is what we suggest: A "localized" road trip within the friendly confines of Great Barrington, Massachusetts and believe me, there is plenty to do. Here are my TOP 5 suggestions on how to spend some quality time in our backyard.
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
WBEC AM

A Berkshire Connection is Featured In A Popular NYC Event

A milestone event takes place every year at New York's Madison Square Garden and it features our four legged friends in the spotlight as they compete for the coveted "Best In Show" title by showing off their canine savvy. We are referring to The Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show which draws a world wide mass of attention that has been a Big Apple staple since the 19th century. The competition focuses on purebred dogs that arrive for this yearly event as their owners proudly display their animals as they vie for the top honor. Here's a twist. The 2022 event has a local Berkshire connection.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WBEC AM

Berkshire County Residents: Get Ready To Share In Some Unique Miracles This Holiday Season

You might want to call this our localized home town version of a "Secret Santa" as applicants are anonymously matched with community donors to fulfill "wish lists" for area youngsters in need during this holiday season. No names or private information are shared during this festive event which proves to be a success each and every year here in western Massachusetts.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
WBEC AM

If you don’t love winter than you absolutely have got to try this…

Now that we are approaching the mid-way point to November the leaves are falling at a steady pace which means that snow is not far away. You ask any New Englander what their favorite season is and you will likely get 4 different answers. A gardener loves spring, a beach bum loves summer, a hunter loves fall and a skier loves winter. If you hate winter, you are probably a hermit 3 months out of the year just trying to keep warm from the comfort of your home.
PITTSFIELD, MA
WBEC AM

WBEC AM

Pittsfield, MA
683
Followers
1K+
Post
144K+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for The Berkshires news, talk and sports. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://1420wbec.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy