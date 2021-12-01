Wouldn’t You Love To See A White Christmas In Berkshire County? It’s Not Likely

The classic sound of the season by Andy Williams "It's The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year" truly embodies the spirit of Christmas. However, there are some instances where the holidays can turn stressful for many, but you have to remember these problems are caused by others that compound the situation. Reason being is that instead of showing peace and good will, it's a doggie dog situation where many are looking to cause these headaches for others because of selfishness and lack of common sense. Here is my take on what I see every December and the end results irks me (and probably does the same for you reading this article)

SOCIETY ・ 5 DAYS AGO