12.1.21 – U Visas & Consumer FAQ’s – The Legal Connection Show

If you’re like us you probably do most of your shopping these days online. This year make The Nile List the first place you visit when searching for gifts!. Nile is here to fill the gaps in knowledge of customers who want to shop with Black businesses, but don’t know where to look . . . or, don’t have the time to go looking! More importantly, it’s here to streamline the process of buying Black — which will now be just as easy as buying from Amazon. You shouldn’t have to sacrifice convenience to support your peeps.

LIFESTYLE ・ 12 DAYS AGO