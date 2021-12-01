ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

12.1.21 – U Visas & Consumer FAQ’s – The Legal Connection Show

irlonestar.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article12.1.21 – U Visas & Consumer FAQ’s – The Legal Connection...

irlonestar.com

Comments / 0

Related
adafruit.com

The Nile List Connects Consumers with Black-Owned Brands #BuyBlackFriday #BlackOwnedFrida

If you’re like us you probably do most of your shopping these days online. This year make The Nile List the first place you visit when searching for gifts!. Nile is here to fill the gaps in knowledge of customers who want to shop with Black businesses, but don’t know where to look . . . or, don’t have the time to go looking! More importantly, it’s here to streamline the process of buying Black — which will now be just as easy as buying from Amazon. You shouldn’t have to sacrifice convenience to support your peeps.
LIFESTYLE
CBS Chicago

DePaul Business Law Clinic Helps Build Businesses By Matching Law Students With Women Entrepreneurs

CHICAGO (CBS) — The DePaul business law clinic is working towards building our local economies one female entrepreneur at a time. The law clinic matches current law students with women from across the city, providing necessary legal advice counseling and business expertise – all at an affordable cost. Afenya Montgomery noted that the iCAN Collective is one of the many new businesses to grow from this collaboration. “We’re all about pairing diverse entrepreneurs – people of color, primarily Black women – to resources and information to build their businesses,” Montgomery said. In her quest to help get others’ ideas off the ground, Afenya...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Visas#Faq#12 1 21#Lone Star Community Radio
The Independent

CEO fires 900 employees over Zoom call: ‘Your employment is terminated, effective immediately’

The chief executive of a US-based digital mortgage lending company fired 900 people on a Zoom call ahead of the holiday season, it has been reported.About 15 per cent of the company’s employees in the US and India were abruptly laid off as part of the cost-cutting exercise, Vishal Garg, the head of Better.com, can be heard saying in the video call that reportedly took place last week. A recording of the call, which has not been verified, was widely shared on YouTube. “If you’re on this call, you are part of the unlucky group that is being laid...
BUSINESS
wolfstreet.com

Social Security COLA Calculations May Get Changed to CPI-E as Part of the Reform Bill. What Does it Mean for Retirees?

Watch out for the costs of housing, medical care, and gasoline. Social Security benefits are adjusted for inflation – the Cost of Living Adjustments or COLAs – based on the “Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers” (CPI-W), released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. By this measure, inflation was 6.9% in October.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics

Comments / 0

Community Policy