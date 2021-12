The golfing world has allowed itself to entertain the possibility of a Tiger Woods return with video surfacing on social media of him on the range. However, Woods tried to temper expectations during a press conference at the 2021 Hero World Challenge this week, claiming that a full-time return to the game appeared unlikely. Woods won't be able to play at the tournament to benefit his own foundation this season, but 20 of the world's best players will be at the Albany Golf Course in the Bahamas competing for the $3.5 million purse starting on Thursday.

GOLF ・ 7 DAYS AGO