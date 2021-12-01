ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BLACK WIDOW Star Scarlett Johansson Opens Up On Disney Lawsuit: "It's Important To Stand Up For Yourself"

By JoshWilding
 6 days ago

Black Widow was released simultaneously in theaters and on Disney+'s "Premier Access," and while Disney touted impressive opening weekend numbers, one person who wasn't happy was lead star Scarlett Johansson. Shortly after the movie's debut, the actress filed a lawsuit against the House of Mouse for losses of more than $50...

HAWKEYE Star Hailee Steinfeld Becomes IMDb's Most Popular Actor Following Disney+ TV Show's Debut

Hawkeye has received widespread acclaim from fans and critics alike, and star Hailee Steinfeld has now found herself in the top spot of IMDb's ranking of the most popular actors on the site. Topping the likes of Ghostbusters: Afterlife star Mckenna Grace and No Time to Die's Ana de Armas, it's no great surprise that fans are keen to know where else they can see Steinfeld's work.
TVOvermind

Scarlett Johansson is Returning to the MCU

It’s possible that even after all the issues that came about from Black Widow losing money when it went to streaming that Scarlett Johansson might actually come back to the MCU. What capacity she’ll be in is hard to say at this moment since it’s fair to state that she won’t be headed back to take on the same role since this is one death that is going to be kept as it is apparently. But it does sound as though she might be brought back as a producer on another movie, though a lot of people aren’t about to rule out the idea that she might take to the screen again. If that ever does happen, and that’s a humongous IF, it feels easy to say that she might take on a role that’s far removed from Black Widow and that everything will be as hush-hush as it possibly can be before any announcement is made. But again, if that happens it feels like it would be a miracle since it sounded only months ago as though she had no intention of ever coming back.
HAWKEYE: A Mysterious New Character Is Glimpsed In This Latest Promo For The Disney+ Series

Marvel Studios has shared a new promo for Hawkeye, and it gives us a very interesting sneak peek of some footage from next Wednesday's episode of the Disney+ series. The teaser spotlights some of the praise critics have heaped on the show while promising that "the biggest surprises are yet to come." After a brief recap of the events of this week's episode, "Echoes," we get a quick glimpse of a mysterious masked character as Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) wonders, "who's that?"
THE BOOK OF BOBA FETT Star Temuera Morrison Promises The Series Will Fill In Some Big Gaps For Fans

Boba Fett's childhood was fleshed out in Star Wars: Attack of the Clones and The Clone Wars animated series, while The Mandalorian would later reveal that he'd survived the events of Return of the Jedi. There's still a lot we don't know, though, including how he became the bounty hunter we met in The Empire Strikes Back and the events surrounding his escape from the Sarlacc Pit.
ANT-MAN AND THE WASP Star Hannah John-Kamen Is Staying Quiet About Ghost's MCU Future

2018's Ant-Man and The Wasp introduced us to Ava Starr, a.k.a. Ghost. Despite being portrayed as a villain for a big chunk of the movie, we soon learned that she was a sympathetic character and someone who was in desperate need of redemption. She found that (to an extent) with the help of Janet Van Dyne, but her fate was left up in the air after the Blip left Scott Lang trapped in the Quantum Realm.
SHAZAM! FURY OF THE GODS Star Zachary Levi Reveals Why The Sequel Is Better Than 2019's SHAZAM!

Shazam! opened to positive reviews and solid box office numbers in 2019, but the wait for the sequel has proved to be a long one. Production has already wrapped on Shazam! Fury of the Gods, but it won't electrify audiences until mid-2023. It's unclear why Warner Bros. is holding off on sharing the movie sooner, but it could very well be because Black Adam will be released next year.
SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME IMAX Poster Is Easily The Most Spectacular Teaser For The Movie Yet

Spider-Man: No Way Home's world premiere takes place on December 13, but it was confirmed on social media last night that critics will only be shown 40 minutes of the movie during press screenings. Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures are clearly doing everything possible to ensure spoilers don't leak online before the threequel's theatrical release, though you'll likely want to be careful that week, anyway!
The Real Reason Why Scarlett Johansson Sued Disney Revealed

After months of speculations, ScarJo is finally clearing the air. Scarlett Johansson's shocking lawsuit against Disney over the release model of Black Widow is arguably one of the biggest newsmakers of this year. Both camps have fired shots at one another and just when everyone thought the relationship between them has been tarnished forever, cooler heads prevailed in the end with the MCU actress and the House of Mouse agreeing to a reported $40-million settlement.
New Captain Marvel Actress Speaks Out After the MCU Replaced Brie Larson

Marvel’s canon animated series, What If…?, debuted in August, bringing with it a massive cast of fan-favorite heroes and villains from Kevin Feige’s Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, despite many names returning to voice their animated counterparts, a handful of characters were recast with new performers for the television show, and...
SHE-HULK Star Tatiana Maslany Confirms That The Title Character Will Be "All CG" In The Disney+ Series

She-Hulk star Tatiana Maslany has confirmed that CGI will be used to bring her character, Jennifer Walters, to life when she turns green in the upcoming Disney+ series. Fans have been wondering exactly how Marvel Studios intends to bring She-Hulk to life on screen, with many speculating that a combination of make-up and prosthetics might be used to transform the Orphan Black star into her larger-than-life alter-ego. However, Maslany revealed that "it's all CG" during an appearance on the Scott Hasn't Seen podcast.
SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME Posters Pit The Web-Slinger And Doctor Strange Against A Sinister Host Of Villains

As we've already noted, the posters for Spider-Man: No Way Home haven't exactly been spectacular. However, with international versions beginning to swing online, we're seeing a definite improvement, and these latest efforts are certainly worthy of being your phone's wallpaper!. Rather than using any live-action photography, these artistic posters put...
SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME Star Tom Holland Wants To Be Iron Man-Like Mentor To Next Spider-Man Or Spider-Woman

It's clear the role of Peter Parker means a lot to Spider-Man: No Way Home star Tom Holland, but he's talked a lot recently about potentially wrapping up his time as the iconic wall-crawler. The actor is interested in seeing a live-action Miles Morales on the big screen, but it appears Holland has an idea for how he could transition into a new role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Scarlett Johansson Wore a Choker With Her Plunging Gown

Scarlett Johansson made a rare red carpet appearance with her husband Colin Jost on Sunday. The new parents took a break from their baby duties to attend the 44th annual Kennedy Center Honors. For the occasion, Johansson opted for a super low-cut, halter sequined ball gown, which she paired with...
‘Shang-Chi’ Sequel in the Works with Filmmaker Destin Daniel Cretton

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings director Destin Daniel Cretton is staying in the Marvel fold, with the filmmaker signing an overall deal with Marvel Studios and Hulu’s Onyx Collective. The deal allows him to produce projects for television for both. Cretton is also developing a sequel to Shang-Chi, the well-regarded superhero movie that debuted in September and starred Simu Liu. Cretton will return to write and direct the sequel and is also working on a new Marvel Cinematic Universe series for Disney+ as part of his overall deal. Shang-Chi stands as the highest-grossing domestic film of 2021, with $224.5...
What could Scarlett Johansson’s secret Marvel project be?

Marvel boss Kevin Feige last week revealed that the franchise is involved in a top-secret new project with Scarlett Johansson.The news was relayed in a speech that Feige delivered whilst Johansson was unveiled as the 35th recipient of the American Cinematheque Award.Feige praised Johansson’s “talent” and “vision” before teasing a the new project on which Marvel and Johansson are working on together.“Scarlett is one of the most talented, versatile and beloved actors of our time. It has truly been a pleasure to work with someone of her calibre,” Feige began.“Scarlett has lent her talent and star power to...
