Jon Lovitz booked to perform at First Arena

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Famed actor, comedian, and singer, Jon Lovitz, is set to have a performance at First Arena sometime in the near future.

The announcement came after a press conference at 1 p.m. on Wednesday where new leaseholder, Steve Donner, laid out the plans for First Arena, including hockey, concerts, and comedy shows.

Three concerts and four comedy shows are lined up, with Lovitz being one of the comedy acts, to perform inside First Arena.

Lovitz is known for his time on Saturday Night Live from 1985-1990, being an actor in countless films and TV shows such as The Benchwarmers, Grow Ups 2, The Simpsons, Friends, and much more.

He has been performing standup comedy since 2003 and will continue that with a performance here in Elmira.

It is unknown at this time when the performances will happen, 18News will have the updates when they become available.

