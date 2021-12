After Brooks Koepka washed Bryson DeChambeau in "The Match," DeChambeau said, "Hopefully, there will be a rematch sometime soon." Soon could be quicker than he may have thought. With both in contention halfway through the Hero World Challenge, the possibility of them being paired for the first time in tournament competition since their feud sparked at the 2019 Northern Trust came down to a single shot. It won't happen Saturday, but depending on how Round 3 plays out, the opportunity still may come in the final round.

GOLF ・ 4 DAYS AGO