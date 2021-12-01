ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Tigers' Jacob Barnes: Signs with Tigers

 6 days ago

Barnes signed a minor-league contract with the Tigers on Wednesday. Barnes made...

beltontigerathletics.com

Tigers outrun the Rebels

The Tigers opened the home season with a convincing 83-48 victory. The Tigers very slowly and only lead 15-6 after the 1st quarter. The Tigers caught fire exploding for 10 threes in the second quarter extending the lead to 48-24. The Tigers again came out slowly and were outscored 14-11 in the 3rd. The Tigers then turned it on in the 4th outscoring the rebels 24-10 in the 4th. You can catch the Tigers in action Tuesday November 3oth, at home vs Georgetown Eastview at 7:00pm.
BASKETBALL
dailydodgers.com

Former Tigers first-round pitcher signs with Los Angeles Dodgers

Beau Burrows is headed to Los Angeles. The former 2015 first-round draft pick of the Detroit Tigers announced on his personal Twitter account Tuesday evening that he has agreed to a minor-league contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers, which will likely include a Spring Training invitation in March of 2022. Burrow has pitched 17 and two-thirds innings of work during his major league career with 11 strikeouts, 11 walks, and a 10.70 ERA with eight home runs allowed.
MLB
The Game Haus

Javier Baez signs six-year deal with Tigers

Infielder Javier Baez has signed a new deal with the Detroit Tigers. The contract is worth a reported $140 million over six years. The language also includes an opt-out clause after two years for Baez, along with a limited no trade clause. He will be able to block trades to up to 10 teams each year.
MLB
Sports Illustrated

Tigers Make a Risky, Yet Sensible Choice to Sign Javier Báez

Javier Báez did not enter this winter as the most hyped free-agent shortstop, or the most probable to get a monster deal, or the most obvious for a win-now contender. But he did enter as the most intriguing: How would teams assess Báez? The 28-year-old has some of the best defense in the game. He also has a streaky bat, a strikeout-heavy approach at the plate and big, existential questions about how his skill set will age. He’s both one of the most entertaining players in the game and one of the most frustrating to watch. So what could he receive in a market stuffed with other marquee shortstops?
MLB
cubsinsider.com

Javier Báez Close to Signing 6-Year Deal With Tigers, Carlos Correa Could Be Next

The Tigers have long been signaling a desire to go big this winter, acquiring Tucker Barnhart from the Reds and signing Eduardo Rodríguez to bolster their rotation. But their biggest splash will come soon as Jon Morosi reports they are close to a deal with Javier Báez that is expected to be for six years. This follows reports from last week that Detroit had zeroed in on Javy after previously speaking with Marcus Semien and Carlos Correa.
MLB
1240 WJIM

Report: Tigers Sign SS Baez To $140 Million Contract

Pending a physical, the Detroit Tigers have agreed to a six-year deal worth $140 million with free agent shortstop Javier Baez (pictured). Baez had been one of the top-level shortstops that were available in free agency this offseason. Others are/were: Carlos Correa, Corey Seager, and Trevor Storey. Javier is the...
MLB
nbcsportsedge.com

Torrid Tuesday - Baez To Tigers

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!. As the countdown continued toward the expiration of the current collective bargaining...
MLB
WGN News

Report: Former Cubs shortstop Javier Baez will sign with the Tigers

DETROIT – When the Cubs decided to trade away the core of their 2016 World Series championship team in July, many wondered how many of those players could return to the club in free agency. It appears that Javier Baez won’t be one of those who will make his way back to the north side. […]
MLB
MLive.com

Tigers announce Javier Baez signing: ‘This is a turning point,’ owner says

The Detroit Tigers announced Wednesday that they had signed shortstop Javier Baez to a six-year contract. The medicals were finalized about seven hours before a lockout that was expected to shut down baseball for the foreseeable future. “This is a turning point, undoubtedly,” Tigers owner Christopher Ilitch said in a...
MLB
FanSided

3 relief pitchers the Detroit Tigers should sign right now

The Detroit Tigers cannot go into the 2022 season without bringing in a few veteran relievers to help with the workload. While it seems that the organization is undecided on what to do with Michael Fulmer, he should be kept in the bullpen as a vital piece there. Gregory Soto...
MLB
dailypostathenian.com

Tigers obliterate Whitwell, Lady Tigers fall

DECATUR — It was an almost embarrassingly easy night for one Meigs County basketball team and a frustrating one for another on Friday. The Tigers crushed an undermanned Whitwell squad 88-13, but the Lady Tigers could never get on track in a 45-34 loss. The Tigers never trailed and the Lady Tigers never led.
MEIGS COUNTY, TN
MLive.com

MLB World Series odds: Tigers make big jump after 2 big signings

After years of being among the worst teams in baseball, the Detroit Tigers are getting a more favorable look from oddsmakers. The signings of shortstop Javier Baez and left-handed pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez have improved the Tigers’ odds of winning the World Series from 75-to-1 to 33-to-1 in less than one month, according to BetOnline.
MLB
MLive.com

Former Tigers outfielder JaCoby Jones signs with Royals

Former Detroit Tigers center fielder JaCoby Jones is staying in the American League Central Division. Jones has signed a minor-league contract with the Kansas City Royals, the club announced Wednesday. Jones, 29, elected free agency after a frustrating 2021 season with the Tigers. He began the year as Detroit’s everyday...
MLB
FanSided

Red Sox could have massive plan still in place after Baez signs with Tigers

After Javier Baez agreed to a multi-year contract with the Detroit Tigers, there is a chance the Boston Red Sox have a massive fallback plan. All eyes this MLB Hot Stove season is on the stacked shortstop free agency class. The options are dwindling down after Corey Seager and Marcus Semien signed with the Texas Rangers. But on early Tuesday morning another option was taken off the board, as Javier Baez agreed to terms with the Detroit Tigers on a six-year, $140 million contract.
MLB

