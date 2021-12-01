ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

U.S. combating potential spread of Omicron variant

CBS News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first case of the Omicron variant has been detected in the...

www.cbsnews.com

WRAL

U.S. Health Officials Urge Vaccinations as Omicron Spreads

Top federal health officials in the United States urged unvaccinated Americans on Sunday to get their shots and for eligible adults to seek out boosters, amid the discovery of a new variant. Appearing on several morning talk shows Sunday, Dr. Francis Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health, cautioned...
CBS LA

More Than 300 Patients Given Pfizer COVID-19 Doses That Were Frozen Too Long At 2 Riverside County Vaccination Sites

MORENO VALLEY (CBSLA) — Hundreds of people at two Riverside County community centers mistakenly received Pfizer COVID-19 doses that were frozen longer than manufacturer recommendations, according to Riverside University Health System officials. Staff discovered on Tuesday that the vaccine doses had been administered to 324 patients in Jurupa Valley on Mission Boulevard between Oct. 8 and Nov. 23, and Riverside Neighborhood Clinic on Indiana Avenue between Oct. 23 and Nov. 23, health officials said. The doses in question were found to have been stored in the freezer longer than manufacturer recommendation. In spite of their “improper storage from freezer to refrigeration to administration,” the doses do not pose a danger to patients. However, the doses may have lost their potency, and officials say the CDC recommends these patients get a repeat dose as soon as possible. Riverside University Health System staff is reaching out to the impacted patients, and implementing measures to prevent this incident from happening again. Officials say patients who received a Pfizer at these locations, but are not contacted by staff, are not impacted by this storage issue. However, people who are concerned that they received their doses at these locations during these time frames can call (800) 945-6171.
13newsnow.com

Yes, the symptoms of the omicron variant are similar to other strains of COVID-19

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The omicron variant of COVID-19 has been detected in more than a dozen states so far, but it has yet to be found in North Carolina or South Carolina. Health experts say that's likely to change, but there are still a lot of unknowns about the new variant. Doctors believe omicron has similar aspects to the other variants we've seen, including the more-contagious delta variant.
Daily Voice

New COVID Variant Has Scientists Worried

Another COVID-19 variant with multiple mutations is the subject of a special meeting called by the World Health Organization for Friday.The meeting on the B.1.1.529 variant detected in South Africa will focus on what the new variant means for treatments and vaccines, the organization said Thursday.…
AOL Corp

White House: We're exhausted from the coronavirus too

WASHINGTON — “We are all sick and tired of this virus,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Wednesday, just minutes after the first U.S. case of the new Omicron variant was discovered in San Francisco. It was a frank admission of broad exhaustion with the pandemic, even as signs point to it continuing well into 2022.
The Independent

Nepal reports first cases of omicron variant

Nepalese authorities on Monday reported the first cases of the omicron variant in the Himalayan nation.A Health Ministry statement said a 66-year-old foreign national who arrived by air on Nov. 19 tested positive for the variant along with another 71-year-old person who was in contact with the tourist. Both are being kept in isolation under the supervision of a medical team.Authorities said 66 other people who had contact with the two confirmed cases tested negative.The tourist had both negative PCR test report and was fully vaccinated on arrival in Nepal. The government laboratory had confirmed the testing result of...
scotscoop.com

Omicron variant may cause another shutdown

As the Omicron variant of COVID-19 spreads rapidly through the U.S., people are wondering whether America will follow the lead of other European nations in initiating another nationwide shutdown. The latest COVID-19 variant was supposedly discovered on Nov. 25 in South Africa and has now been detected in more than...
PUBLIC HEALTH

