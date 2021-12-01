ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roswell, GA

Roswell approves contract for arts center seat replacement

By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Roswell Cultural Arts Center contains 591 seats, which were installed 25 years ago. Two years ago, the city began a two-phase process to replace...

www.ajc.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Suwanee approves 2022 street resurfacing list

Many Suwanee residents can look forward to road improvements next year. The City Council recently approved the 2022 Local Maintenance and Improvement Grant Project Street Resurfacing List. The city has compiled a list of streets that need the most immediate attention. Pending GDOT approval, the following streets will be resurfaced...
SUWANEE, GA
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Sandy Springs applies for grant to complete Path400 trail extension project

The Sandy Springs City Council recently agreed to apply to the Atlanta Regional Commission for the 2021 Transportation Improvement Program Solicitation for a Path400 Trail Extension Infrastructure Program Grant. Sandy Springs has been coordinating with the Atlanta Regional Commission, GDOT, City of Atlanta and Livable Buckhead to design and construct...
SANDY SPRINGS, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Roswell, GA
Roswell, GA
Government
Local
Georgia Government
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Backlash halts Brookhaven’s long-term blight redevelopment plan

Due to a wave of backlash from residents and business owners, Brookhaven city leaders are halting a plan that would give the city more control over redevelopment. The City Council rejected a resolution that would’ve been the first step in the creation of an Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) during a recent meeting. State law allows cities to create URAs and other similar authorities to redevelop areas that’re considered blighted, dilapidated or underutilized.
BROOKHAVEN, GA
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Atlanta to install traffic calming devices on Virginia Circle

The Atlanta City Council voted recently to install traffic calming devices on Virginia Circle between Todd Road and Barnett Street. Traffic calming devices, in this case, mean speed tables. The Department of Public Works is responsible for the administration of the traffic calming program and includes a traffic engineering study to determine if the street meets the requirements for speed tables.
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Roswell City Council
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Gateway85 CID reports 2020 $16.6 billion economic impact on Gwinnett and state

Gateway85 CID recently announced results of a report prepared by KB Advisory Group showing a 2020 annual economic impact of $16.6 billion on Gwinnett and the state of Georgia. Highlights of the report indicate 3,000 businesses with 47,417 jobs that produce $5.6 billion in payroll and earnings annually within the CID’s boundaries. Significantly, those jobs represent 16% of all jobs in the county. The nearby area, extending just beyond Gateway85′s boundaries, represents 63,385 jobs and 4,903 businesses.
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Atlanta school board gives contract extension to superintendent

The Atlanta Board of Education voted 8-1 to grant a one-year contract extension to Superintendent Lisa Herring and thanked her for her leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic. Herring left the top job in the Birmingham, Alabama, school system to come to Atlanta Public Schools in July 2020. Her initial three-year contract, the longest allowed by state law, expired June 30, 2023.
ATLANTA, GA
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Atlanta, GA
53K+
Followers
41K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Credible. Compelling. Complete. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is the southeast's premier news organization.

 https://www.ajc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy