Roswell approves contract for arts center seat replacement
The Roswell Cultural Arts Center contains 591 seats, which were installed 25 years ago. Two years ago, the city began a two-phase process to replace...www.ajc.com
The Roswell Cultural Arts Center contains 591 seats, which were installed 25 years ago. Two years ago, the city began a two-phase process to replace...www.ajc.com
Credible. Compelling. Complete. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is the southeast's premier news organization.https://www.ajc.com/
Comments / 0