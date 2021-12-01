Roswell approves contract for arts center seat replacement

Due to a wave of backlash from residents and business owners, Brookhaven city leaders are halting a plan that would give the city more control over redevelopment. The City Council rejected a resolution that would’ve been the first step in the creation of an Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) during a recent meeting. State law allows cities to create URAs and other similar authorities to redevelop areas that’re considered blighted, dilapidated or underutilized.

BROOKHAVEN, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO