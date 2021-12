Georgia’s defense has been dominant in 2021. The Bulldogs are allowing only 7.6 points and 236 total yards per game, both of which rank 1st in the country. So it’s no surprise that Georgia defensive coordinator Dan Lanning is among the 15 assistant coaches who were named semifinalists for the Broyles Award on Tuesday. And with how well the Bulldogs’ defense has fared, Lanning may have a good chance of winning this accolade.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 14 DAYS AGO