December is noted as the traditional “shopping month of the year”. Some retail businesses have said that the month represents 25% to 40% of their total sales for the year. This year looks like it will be different than most years due to the shortage of goods and lack of workers in the United States. People seem to have more money to spend, thanks to the government give away programs, but they cannot, always, buy what they want.

RETAIL ・ 1 DAY AGO