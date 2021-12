After being forced to sell two of its top players because of financial constraints, Inter Milan now faces the prospect of losing another on a free transfer. Inter Milan winger Ivan Periai is driving the Nerazzurri forward in Europe and in Serie A, where it is launching a stern defense of its league title despite the departures of Romelu Lukaku and Achraf Hakimi, as well as coach Antonio Conte.

