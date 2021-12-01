Get 30% off New York Post merch, delivered in time for Christmas

As I’ve built our H.R. Leadership function over the past almost year, I’ve singularly focused on how best to continue creating a meaningful connection between the work of H.R., the ever-evolving needs of the business and each of you. Today, our incredibly dexterous Human Resources Business Partners (H.R.B.P.s) work closely with leaders and employees alike to both inform and guide the deployment of our people programs, as well as flag for us what is working and what needs improvement. They are able to do this by getting to know you, your goals and objectives and the nuances of what you do and how you do it. This year, I’ve expanded the H.R.B.P. team in an attempt to maintain a high quality of the work and balance their commitments. I am now delighted to announce we have a leader to guide them all.

