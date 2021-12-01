ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Wildlife to open new studio in Sweden

gamesindustry.biz
 6 days ago

Brazilian outfit Wildlife Studios has announced that it will be opening a new studio in Sweden. The new location, which is also Wildlife's first European studio, aims to bolster the company's presence in...

www.gamesindustry.biz

gamesindustry.biz

MyGames invests $2m into two new studios

MyGames' investment division MGVC has acquired minority stakes in Square Triangle and Talerock. The $2 million investment also gives MGVC options to purchase control of the two companies. Square Triangle was founded in 2020 and is currently working on its debut title, a casual PvP sports sim, due to release...
BUSINESS
thestreamable.com

A New Pluto TV Service Will Launch in Sweden, Denmark, and Norway

ViacomCBS Networks International (VCNI), a division of ViacomCBS announced a partnership for a new FAST/AVOD Pluto TV service across Sweden, Denmark, and Norway to launch in 2022. This new version will combine the pan-Nordic AVOD platform, Viafree, with Pluto TV. $0 / month Pluto.TV. It will introduce curated channels and...
TV & VIDEOS
Benzinga

Dana JV To Build New Electrodynamics Facility In Sweden

Dana Inc (NYSE: DAN) announced that its Dana TM4 joint venture is establishing a new manufacturing facility in Åmål, Sweden, to initially produce electric motors for the mobility industry. Dana TM4 is a JV between Dana and renewable energy producer Hydro-Québec. The $50 million fully sustainable operations have received $10.7...
BUSINESS
caribjournal.com

Jamaica Is Getting New Flights From Sweden

Jamaica is set to receive new flights from Sweden, part of the island’s continued push to court new airlift from Europe. Beginning in November 2022, VING, operated by Sunclass Airlines, will be operating a fortnightly flying program between Stockholm and Montego Bay. The company will operate a total of nine...
LIFESTYLE
#Ceo#Coo#Gamesindustry Biz#Brazilian#European#Wildlife Studios#Never Forget Games#Superwow Games
thefastmode.com

GlobalConnect Sweden Acquires Open Universe and Telenor Sweden’s Fiber Assets

GlobalConnect Sweden has reached an agreement with Telenor Sweden, to acquire communications operator Open Universe and Telenor Sweden’s SDU fiber assets. The acquisition includes approximately 200,000 connected homes on Open Universe’s platform and 14,000 connected homes in Telenor Sweden’s SDU fiber infrastructure. The transaction supports GlobalConnect’s ambitions to bridge digital divide and promote social inclusion across Sweden. The purchase price amounts to SEK 3 billion.
BUSINESS
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

US billionaire returns $70 mn worth of stolen antiquities

A prominent US art collector and billionaire philanthropist has returned 180 works of art and antiquities stolen from around the world — some from ancient Greece — that are estimated to be worth $70 million, Justice Department officials in New York said Monday. The move, announced by Manhattan attorney general...
U.S. POLITICS
Cheddar News

Heila Technologies Builds Clean Energy Microgrid for Costa Rican Supermarket Chain Auto Mercado

Heila Technologies, a startup that develops hardware and software to integrate renewables and batteries on a microgrid, is helping to power the first clean energy microgrid for Auto Mercado, a top supermarket chain in Costa Rica. The plant will reduce 20 tons of CO2 emissions per year. Heila Technologies CEO Francisco Morocz joins Cheddar Climate to discuss.
INDUSTRY
AFP

UAE shrinks work week, shifts to Western-style weekend

The United Arab Emirates is slashing its official working week to four-and-a-half days and moving its weekend to Saturday and Sunday in a major shift aimed at improving competitiveness, officials said on Tuesday. The UAE observed a Thursday-Friday weekend until 2006, when it moved to Fridays and Saturdays.
MIDDLE EAST
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Sweden
Place
Europe
Footwear News

Retail Intel: Ami Bolsters its Presence in America with New Store + More

FN rounds up all the store openings, closings and redesigns happening this month, from throughout the footwear industry. Send your retail news to web@footwearnews.com. Dec. 7, 2021: Ten years after its founding, Parisian brand Ami has officially set up shop in the United States with its first-ever flagship store in New York City. Located at 77 Greene Street, in the heart of SoHo, the 2,000-square-feet space offers an extensive range of menswear, womenswear, and accessories. Alongside the main fall/winter ‘21 collections, customers will be able to shop in exclusivity the pieces from the Ami de Coeur second artistic drop, a collaboration with...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Australia joins US in diplomatic boycott of Beijing Games

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Wednesday that Australia will join the U.S. in a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Winter Games over human rights concerns.Morrison said it should come as no surprise that Australian officials would boycott the event after the nation’s relationship with China had broken down in recent years.“I’m doing it because it’s in Australia’s national interest,” Morrison said. “It’s the right thing to do.”He said Australian athletes would still be able to compete.As well as citing human rights abuses, Morrison said China had been very critical of Australia’s efforts to have a strong defense force...
SPORTS
Spotlight News

Motor Oil Coffee launches ‘Jetfuel’

ALBANY – Motor Oil Coffee, a craft coffee startup based in Albany, has released its new espresso blend, Jetfuel. The new product will be joining Motor Oil Coffee’s four existing blends. Jetfuel espresso is made from a blend of organic Sumatran, Ethiopian, and Nicaraguan beans. “Drinking our Jetfuel espresso is like getting into a Lamborghini […]
ALBANY, NY
WPXI Pittsburgh

UK plans diplomatic boycott of Beijing Winter Olympics

LONDON — (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Wednesday no U.K. government minister will attend the Beijing Winter Olympics, calling it “effectively” a diplomatic boycott. Johnson was asked in the House of Commons whether the U.K. will join the United States, Australia and Lithuania...
SPORTS
gamesindustry.biz

Blizzard Versailles employees continue to fight studio's closure

Former Blizzard Versailles employees are still negotiating their redundancy terms after the branch closed last year, with Activision Blizzard still embedded in legal investigations related to the closure. An in-depth investigation by French publication Gamekult into the closure of Blizzard Versailles pointed to several issues that are still unresolved, after...
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

Liberty Fairs Puts Future Shows On Hold to Restructure

Though Liberty Fairs was one of the first apparel trade shows to return in-person formats this year, the organization announced Tuesday plans to put the event on hold through at least the winter season. In an email, Sharifa Murdock, Liberty Fairs co-owner and co-founder, stated: “While it has always been our mission to showcase the rising talent and innovations within the men’s and women’s fashion industry through highly impactful trade shows and events, we feel there is no better time than now to hit the pause button and restructure our business model to better suit the forward-thinking and heritage brands we...
LOS ANGELES, CA
gamesindustry.biz

Nintendo loses case over eShop pre-order cancellations

Last Friday a German court ruled against Nintendo regarding the platform holder's seven-day policy to cancel eShop pre-orders, as reported by Nintendo Life. In the case, the Federation of German Consumer Organisations successfully argued that the refund policy that only lets customers cancel pre-orders up to seven days before a title's release is unfair because a customer has no way to test the game before it launches.
VIDEO GAMES

