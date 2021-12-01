Wildlife to open new studio in Sweden

FN rounds up all the store openings, closings and redesigns happening this month, from throughout the footwear industry. Send your retail news to web@footwearnews.com.
Dec. 7, 2021: Ten years after its founding, Parisian brand Ami has officially set up shop in the United States with its first-ever flagship store in New York City.
Located at 77 Greene Street, in the heart of SoHo, the 2,000-square-feet space offers an extensive range of menswear, womenswear, and accessories. Alongside the main fall/winter ‘21 collections, customers will be able to shop in exclusivity the pieces from the Ami de Coeur second artistic drop, a collaboration with...
