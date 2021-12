At this point, Activision Blizzard can't deny that it has to address the Bobby Kotick in the room. Many have called for the company's CEO to step down since he came under fire in a recent Wall Street Journal report, which claimed that he knew about sexual harassment and abuse in his company, and even perpetuated in it in some cases. Some doubt that the confidence of the company's Board of Directors, which backed him in the face of backlash from workers, shareholders, and even other gaming giant bosses, will be enough to save him. However, Kotick and the board seem optimistic about the new "Workplace Responsibility Committee" they've just created in an attempt to salvage the company's image.

BUSINESS ・ 13 DAYS AGO