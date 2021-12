With Seager, the question wasn't as simple as whether the Dodgers could commit an average of $32.5 million per year to one player for the next 10 years and expect to contend for a World Series annually. The Dodgers might have needed a larger outlay to compete with Texas on a contract of that size. Whatever the number was, a few obvious reasons jump out as to why the Dodgers might have chosen not to match the Rangers' final offer: • The Dodgers already have an All-Star shortstop under contract fo...

MLB ・ 8 DAYS AGO