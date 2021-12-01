ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Services

What are the Government’s plans for social care?

By Jemma Crew
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08UyLI_0dBOR9s400

The Government has set out its vision for the adult social care sector over the next 10 years.

It follows on from reforms announced several months ago, which aim to shake up the way people pay for care.

Here is the latest on the Government’s plans for the sector.

– Why is the Government reforming social care?

The problem of how to sustainably fund social care has remained unsolved by successive governments, and the coronavirus pandemic has heaped pressure on an already challenged sector.

Boris Johnson pledged to “fix the crisis in social care” in his first speech after being elected in July 2019, announcing plans more than two years later in September.

The Government wants to protect people from “unpredictable and potentially catastrophic care costs”, bring the health and care systems closer together and strengthen the workforce.

– What has the Government previously announced? In September the Government set out plans to shake up the way care is funded.

It is proposing to introduce an £86,000 lifetime cap from October 2023, funded through a health and social care levy based on tax contributions.

This pools risk for the proportion that would face substantial care costs, and means nobody will need to pay more than this amount in their lifetime.

It also announced a more generous means-tested system.

People with assets up to £20,000 will not have to contribute anything to their care (up from £14,250), while those with assets to £100,000 will be eligible to receive some local authority support (up from £23,250).

Once the cap is reached, the Government will take over paying for the person’s care.

– What money is going to social care?

Over the next three years, £5.4 billion from the £36 billion health and social care levy will go towards social care.

The sector will start receiving this from the 2022-23 financial year.

The Government says more will go to social care after the three years but it is not yet clear how much.

Of the social care pot, £3.6 billion will fund the previously announced cap on care costs, more generous means test, and help councils pay a fair cost of care.

The remaining £1.7 billion will go towards improving social care in England.

– What is the latest update?

The Government has published a long-awaited white paper setting out its vision for social care over the next decade.

It wants people to have more choice and say over the care they receive, to be able to live at home for longer, for the workforce to feel valued and for unpaid carers to be better supported.

A new practical repair service will help older and disabled people live for longer with their families or independently in their own homes.

They will get more money to enable adaptations such as stairlifts, wet rooms and home technologies.

The paper details how around £1 billion of the £1.7 billion will be spent over the next three years.

This includes:

-£500 million investment in the workforce

-At least £300 million to increase the range of supported housing

-At least £150 million to drive greater adoption of technology, such as motion sensors

-Up to £25 million to change the services that support unpaid carers and increase respite access

How the remainder will be spent will be set out in due course, the Government said.

– What’s the reaction?

Many groups have welcomed the Government’s vision for social care, saying there is much to like and praising the Government for its “great ambition”.

But they also said the funding is insufficient and more money is urgently needed if its ambitions are to be realised.

They also said the proposals do nothing to address the immediate pressures as a challenging winter approaches.

These include serious workforce challenges, growing unmet need and a fragile provider market.

Comments / 0

Related
Telegraph

No 10's plans will fail to solve the social care crisis, warns Jeremy Hunt

Boris Johnson's social care plans will “barely” keep local authorities afloat financially and will fail to keep elderly people from blocking up hospital beds, Jeremy Hunt has claimed. The former health secretary also warned that the current plans would fail to resolve the sector's mounting workforce crisis or deliver the...
HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gillian Keegan
Telegraph

Row over new German government's plans to reform abortion law

Germany’s incoming government is facing opposition over its planned reform of the aborition law before it even takes office. The new coalition under Olaf Scholz wants to change the law to make abortions free for all women for the first time, and plans to make the procedure part of basic medical training for all doctors.
POLITICS
Shropshire Star

Social care plans include repair service to help people live longer at home

At least £300 million will be invested to increase the range of supported housing and at least £150 million to drive greater adoption of technology. The Government has announced a new repairs service to help older and disabled people live independently for longer in their own homes as part of key social care reforms.
HEALTH SERVICES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health And Social Care#Government
The Guardian

UK government’s risk planning is weak and secretive, says Lords report

Assessment and planning by the government relating to risks facing the UK are deficient and “veiled in secrecy”, a report has found. The 129-page report, entitled Preparing for Extreme Risks: Building a Resilient Society, was produced by the House of Lords select committee on risk assessment and risk planning – a group appointed in October 2020.
POLITICS
BBC

Social care: Plans to fund improvement in England unveiled

The government has promised more help for disabled people to adapt their homes, under plans to improve social care services in England. A policy paper says additional support, alongside a new service for small repairs, will help people receive care in their own home for longer. More investment in technologies...
HEALTH SERVICES
Reuters

Swiss voters back government's COVID-19 response plan

ZURICH, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Swiss voters on Sunday backed the government's pandemic response plan by a bigger than expected majority in a referendum, paving the way for the continuation of exceptional measures to stem the rising tide of COVID-19 cases. Some 62.01% voted in favour of a law passed...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Omicron: Masks and travel tests will be kept into New Year without MPs’ vote if necessary

Laws requiring mask-wearing and costly travel tests will remain in place into the New Year without a Commons vote if necessary, No 10 says.Ministers had vowed to lift the Covid restrictions before Christmas if possible – but their own scientific advisers have warned it will take longer to assess the threat from the omicron variant.Now Boris Johnson’s spokesman has said a decision can be taken to extend the curbs in England – or even to beef them up further – after MPs leave Westminster for their Christmas break, late next week.“We do have the ability to take public health...
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Guardian

Principal Social Worker - Adult Social Care

Location: Herefordshire. Hybrid Opportunities Available. Here at Herefordshire Council, the Principal Social Worker is critical to enhancing the culture of learning, where the workforce feels heard, and is open to exploring their interests and working with new processes and practices to get the best for adults, their families, and their communities.
JOBS
The Independent

Boris Johnson considering imposition of new coronavirus resrtictions

A new set of coronavirus restrictions including orders to work from home and the introduction of vaccine passports is being considered to deal with rising cases and the spread of the Omicron variant.Downing Street sources insisted “no decisions have been made” but there is widespread speculation that further measures could be imminent.A prominent member of the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) warned that a full UK-wide lockdown to deal with the threat of the Omicron variant cannot be ruled out, although the current threat posed by the strain remains unclear.Any move to impose fresh restrictions would be viewed with...
WORLD
The Independent

What is Plan B and will it slow the spread of Omicron?

The Government could bring in further Plan B measures in England to slow the spread of the Omicron variant, which looks increasingly likely to take over from Delta as the dominant strain of coronavirus globally.What is Plan B?Ministers have kept most of their Plan B measures in reserve for if Covid cases rise so high that they place the NHS under unsustainable pressure.They have already introduced mandatory face masks in shops and on public transport in England and, on November 27, promised to review the measures after three weeks.The remaining restrictions in Plan B include the introduction of mandatory vaccine...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Telegraph

Live Politics latest news: Government's care plan is 'classic Covent Garden pickpocketing operation', claims Keir Starmer in fiery PMQs

Boris Johnson's social care plan is like a "classic Covent Garden pickpocketing operation", in which people are distracted while being robbed, Sir Keir Starmer has claimed. During a fiery PMQs, the Labour leader accused the Government of running a "classic con game", with the Prime Minister giving "pantomime speeches" to the public while while Rishi Sunak, the Chancellor "dips his hand in their pocket".
U.K.
BBC

Covid: 'Putting people to sleep knowing they may not wake'

Putting Covid patients to sleep knowing they may not wake up is what an intensive care consultant says he hates. Dr David Hepburn is seeing unvaccinated people dying of Covid after a "really rapid and catastrophic deterioration". He said the impact of the Delta variant is most prominent in patients...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Effects of digital technologies on older people's access to health and social care

Researchers at the Older People and Frailty Policy Research Unit have authored the article "Effects of Digital Technologies on Older People's Access to Health and Social Care: Umbrella Review," which was published in November 2022 in the Journal of Medical Internet Research. The 2020 COVID-19 pandemic prompted the rapid implementation...
HEALTH
The Independent

The Independent

368K+
Followers
141K+
Post
185M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy