ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

Leonardo Santos finally gets 'a legend of the UFC' with Clay Guida fight at UFC on ESPN 31

By Mike Bohn, Ken Hathaway
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HNHpe_0dBOR8zL00

LAS VEGAS – Leonardo Santos didn’t like the experience of losing for the first time in 12 years.

Santos (18-4-1 MMA, 7-1-1 UFC), who fights Clay Guida (36-21 MMA, 16-15 UFC) in Saturday’s UFC on ESPN 31 lightweight featured bout, had his 13-fight unbeaten streak snapped in March when he suffered a third-round TKO loss to Grant Dawson.

It was an abrupt end to a run that dated back to May 2009 and included eight consecutive UFC appearances without a defeat. Santos is aware defeat is inevitable for almost everyone in the game, though, so he’s able to take his lumps and move forward.

“I always learn all the time – I hate loss,” Santos told MMA Junkie at Wednesday’s UFC on ESPN 31 media day. “That’s the worst way to learn. But you need it sometimes. Sometimes it’s good to lose to learn something good so you come back better. That’s what I do. That’s why I worked harder this time to put on a better show for the fans. But it’s hard after 11 years to lose again. It’s bad days.”

Santos, 41, is among the oldest fighters on the UFC roster. He could’ve viewed the loss to Dawson as a sign things are winding down, but the Brazilian said he’s not thinking about retirement right now and wants to push as long as possible before hanging up the gloves.

He’s glad that was his decision, too, because he’s as motivated as ever by the matchup against Guida at UFC on ESPN 31.

Santos said he wasn’t targeting a fight with Guida specifically, but he wanted a reputable name in the sport that could elevate his resume. Guida, who has competed under the UFC banner since October 2006 and has wins over the likes of Nate Diaz and Rafael dos Anjos, represents the type of opponent Santos has always wanted to fight.

If Santos has his way, he said he’ll put Guida away with a submission in the first or second round.

“It’s a fight I dreamed for a long time,” Santos said. “Not Clay Guida, but a big name in the UFC. A legend of the UFC. We’re going to put on a big show for the UFC.”

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Clay Guida plans to prove he’s the youngest 40-year-old in the UFC

Clay Guida is about to turn 40 but he has no plans on slowing down. He’s currently set to meet 41-year-old Leonardo Santos at UFC Vegas 44. Clay Guida spoke to the media at the Las Vegas-based event and he plans on being the youngest 40-year-old in the UFC. He plans to prove that against Leonardo Santos.
UFC
Sherdog

By the Numbers: UFC on ESPN 31

Sign up for ESPN+ right here, and you can then stream the UFC, PFL, Dana White’s Contender Series and “The Ultimate Fighter” live on your smart TV, computer, phone, tablet or streaming device via the ESPN app. Don’t look now, but Jose Aldo is marching toward another title shot at...
UFC
Sherdog

Fight Facts: UFC on ESPN 31 ‘Font vs. Aldo’

Sign up for ESPN+ right here, and you can then stream the UFC live on your smart TV, computer, phone, tablet or streaming device via the ESPN app. Fight Facts is a breakdown of all of the interesting information and Octagon oddities on every card, with some puns, references and portmanteaus to keep things fun. These deep stat dives delve into the numbers, providing historical context and telling the stories behind those numbers.
UFC
MMAmania.com

UFC Vegas 44 bonuses: Clay Guida banks $50K with first finish since 2017

Jose Aldo and Rob Font delivered the goods last night (Sat., Dec. 4, 2021) at UFC Vegas 44 live on ESPN/ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, as the bantamweight contenders collided in a five-round main event. It was a competitive fight, but Aldo ultimately came out on top (highlights HERE).
UFC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rafael Dos Anjos
Person
Nate Diaz
Person
Grant Dawson
Person
Clay Guida
MMAmania.com

UFC Vegas 44, The Morning After: Clay Guida proves the best is yet to come

Just a few days shy of his 40th birthday, Clay Guida picked up one of the most remarkable wins of his already Hall of Fame career. That’s not to say it was easy. For about 90 seconds, Leonardo Santos beat the shit out of “The Carpenter.” Initially wounding his foe with a stabbing front kick to the mid-section, Santos landed dozens of strikes trying to get Guida out of there. When Guida’s arms desperately covered his torso, Santos landed knees direct to the skull. Guida ducked, dove for takedowns, and kept his guard up, but he was fully on the defensive and in a world of hurt.
UFC
411mania.com

Join 411’s Live UFC on ESPN 31 Coverage

MAIN CARD (ESPN/ESPN+, 10 p.m. ET) #4 Rob Font (134 lbs.) vs. #5 Jose Aldo (136 lbs.) #14 Rafael Fiziev (155.5 lbs.) vs. #12 Brad Riddell (155.5 lbs.) #13 Jimmy Crute (205.5 lbs.) vs. #14 Jamahal Hill (205 lbs.) Clay Guida (155 lbs.) vs. Leonardo Santos (156 lbs.) Brendan Allen...
UFC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#Combat#Mma#Tko#Brazilian
Empire Sports Media

UFC Vegas 44 Preview: Clay Guida – Leonardo Santos

Tomorrow night on the main card of UFC Vegas 44, we will see a lightweight showdown between two aging veterans. The popular Clay Guida (36-21) returns tomorrow night as he takes on the talented Leonardo Santos (18-4-1). Leonardo Santos will be looking to bounce back tomorrow night after suffering defeat...
UFC
f4wonline.com

UFC on ESPN 31 live results: Rob Font vs. Jose Aldo

Welcome to F4WOnline.com's live coverage of UFC On ESPN 31: Font vs. Aldo, emanating from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. UFC action returns after a week off as the first of three December events in Las Vegas takes place, highlighted by a pivotal bantamweight bout featuring one of the UFC's all-time greats.
UFC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
MMAmania.com

Clay Guida feels ‘like a 21 year old wrecking machine’ after comeback win over Leonardo Santos

Clay Guida stepped into the Octagon for the 32nd time at UFC Vegas 44, and it looks like he’s nowhere near done playing the spoiler. Guida came back from a tough first round to choke out four time IBJFF world champion Leonardo Santos a minute and a half into the second round (watch the finish here). That earned him a $50,000 performance bonus and the distinction of being the first in MMA to tap Santos. Not bad for a dude about to turn 40 next week.
UFC
MMAWeekly.com

Watch Clay Guida’s come-from-behind submission win over Leonardo Santos | UFC Vegas 44 Highlight Video

Veteran lightweight Clay Guida faced a lot of adversity before pulling off a submission win over Leonardo Santos on the UFC Vegas 44 main card on Saturday. Guida was badly hurt by a front kick to the body early in the opening round. Santos unloaded everything he had in an effort to finish Guida, but “The Carpenter” rallied back and secured a second-round submission win and a Performance of the Night bonus.
UFC
Bloody Elbow

Report: UFC 268 generated around 700,000 PPV buys on ESPN+

The UFC’s much anticipated return to Madison Square Garden was a smashing success both in terms of fight quality and pay-per-view buys. Sports Business Journal’s John Ourand reported (H/T TSN’s Aaron Bronsteter) on Monday that last month’s UFC 268 blockbuster pulled in an estimated 700,000 buys domestically, aka purchases made exclusively through ESPN+ in the United States. Obviously the global number is higher but to what extent is unknown.
UFC
f4wonline.com

UFC 268 draws 700,000 domestic PPV buys on ESPN+

The UFC's record-breaking financial year continued to get better with the news that November 6th's UFC 268 drew in the range of 700,000 domestic pay-per-view buys through ESPN+. Per usual, the number was first reported by John Ourand of the Sports Business Journal. The event took place at New York...
UFC
Mens Journal

The 10 Best UFC Fights of All Time, Ranked

The UFC has been delivering the highest level of mixed martial arts action available for close to 30 years. In that time, the Las Vegas-based organization has promoted thousands of fights. Some of those have been pretty forgettable, plenty of others have been good, and a select few have gone down as the best UFC fights of all time.
UFC
MMAmania.com

Latest UFC Vegas 46 fight card, ESPN+ lineup for ‘Kattar vs Chikadze’ on Jan. 15

Broadcast: ESPN+ (5 p.m. ET Prelims | 8 p.m. ET Main Card) 135 lbs.: Saidyokub Kakhramonov vs. Brian Kelleher. 125 lbs.: Vanessa Demopoulos vs. Silvana Gomez Juarez. 185 lbs.: Abdul Razak Alhassan vs. Joaquin Buckley. 265 lbs.: Jake Collier vs. Chase Sherman. 155 lbs.: Viacheslav Borshchev vs. Dakota Bush. 170...
UFC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

47K+
Followers
99K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy