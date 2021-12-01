ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

AOC says GOP leader Kevin McCarthy working with ‘KKK caucus’ in bid for speakership

By Andrew Feinberg
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1M2MOv_0dBOQxRa00

New York Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has accused the top Republican in the House of allowing a “Ku Klux Klan caucus” to target nonwhite, female members for their supporters to attack and threaten.

In a series of tweets posted from her personal account on Tuesday, Ms Ocasio-Cortez said Mr McCarthy “is so desperate to be speaker that he is working with his Ku Klux Klan caucus to look aside & allow violent targeting of [woman of colour] members of Congress”.

“This cannot be ignored,” she said.

The progressive firebrand’s comments were meant to illustrate how most Americans “truly don’t understand the scale, intensity, & volume of threats” which have been targeted at her colleague, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota.

One of only two Muslim women in Congress — and the only one to wear a hijab, or headscarf, Ms Omar has been the focus of derogatory rumours, right-wing conspiracy theories, and even death threats from the time she was first sworn in.

On Tuesday, Ms Omar revealed that she had been on the receiving end of a vulgar threatening phone message in the wake of Ms Boebert posting a video regarding her aborted attempt at a phone call to apologise for Islamophobic remarks she’d made which had recently gone viral.

The message, which she played for reporters, consisted of a male voice saying: “You f***ing Muslim piece of s***... you f***ing traitor, you will not live any longer”.

Continuing, Ms Ocasio-Cortez said Mr McCarthy’s acceptance of his colleagues’ violent rhetoric “is not just about nasty phone calls and emails”.

“[Republicans] are given freedom to incite without consequence. They don’t have to pay for the security required from their acts. We do,” she wrote, adding that her GOP colleagues actually make money from the threats by fundraising.

“They are targeting those least likely to be institutionally protected first,” she said.

The second-term New York congresswoman has also been the target of violent rhetoric from Republicans. Last month, Arizona Representative Paul Gosar became the first member to be censured in over a decade after he tweeted an animated video depicting him killing Ms Ocasio-Cortez and threatening President Joe Biden.

At the time, she told The Independent that Mr McCarthy was “not skittish” but ”encouraging” when it came to such behaviour.

“It’s not just about me,” she told The Independent. “This is that, if any member of Congress’s life is threatened, they have to fundraise for their own safety. I mean it’s ludicrous.”

Comments / 0

Related
expressnews.com

'Grifters in our midst': Rep. Dan Crenshaw slams GOP Freedom Caucus

WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Dan Crenshaw slammed members of the conservative Freedom Caucus as “performance artists” and “grifters” during an event with Houston-area GOP congressional candidates over the weekend. “We have grifters in our midst,” the Houston Republican said in a video clip from the event that was posted on...
CONGRESS & COURTS
kcrw.com

Blame Kevin McCarthy for Congressional GOP extremism, says columnist

Arizona Republican Congressman Paul Gosar recently tweeted a cartoon video depicting him murdering New York Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Colorado Republican Lauren Boebert made racist and Islamophobic comments about Minnesota Democrat Ilhan Omar, calling her part of the “Jihad Squad” and claiming she only felt safe in an elevator with her if Omar didn’t have a backpack. Then there’s the QAnon-promoting conspiracy theorist-turned-Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
Minnesota State
WREG

Turning outrage into power: How far right is changing GOP

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy appears to have settled on a strategy to deal with a handful of Republican lawmakers who have stirred outrage with violent, racist and sometimes Islamophobic comments. If you can’t police them, promote them. The path to power for Republicans in Congress is now rooted in the capacity to […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
KGET

Kevin McCarthy says he was ‘honored’ to serve with Devin Nunes’ following retirement announcement

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy revered Congressman Devin Nunes’ work during his term as the representative for California’s 22nd District in a statement released Monday following Nunes’ retirement announcement. “As a close friend, colleague, and neighbor, I’ve been honored to serve with Devin,” McCarthy said. “The Central Valley of California is […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Paul Gosar
Person
Ilhan Omar
Washington Post

Rep. Boebert labels Rep. Omar a jihadist. Why don’t GOP leaders condemn the slur?

Recently, a video surfaced of Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) calling Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) “blackhearted” and “evil.” Boebert repeatedly referred to Omar as the “jihad squad” and likened her to a suicide bomber, saying she only felt safe in an elevator with her because Omar was not wearing a backpack. Though Boebert’s comments have been strongly condemned by many Democrats, Republicans have mostly remained silent. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) refused to condemn Boebert’s comments; Boebert faces no material consequences for her anti-Muslim rhetoric.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Atlantic

The Republican Congresswoman Taking on Lauren Boebert

In a world where elected Republicans were not terrified of the most extreme elements of their base, the response to Representative Lauren Boebert’s open Islamophobia would have been swift public condemnation. We do not live in that world. Kevin McCarthy, the leader of the House Republicans, has not denounced Boebert’s...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aoc#Kkk#Ing#Gop#Republican#House#Ku Klux Klan#Americans#Woc#Muslim#Hijab
The Atlantic

He Voted to Impeach. Can He Survive in the GOP?

Late at night on the second Tuesday of January, Peter Meijer, a 33-year-old freshman congressman from West Michigan, paced the half-unpacked rooms of his new rental apartment in Washington, D.C., dreading the decision he would soon have to make. Six days earlier, Meijer had pulled a smoke hood over his...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Rolling Stone

Ilhan Omar: Kevin McCarthy Is a ‘Coward and a Liar’ for Not Condemning Boebert’s Islamophobic Comments

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) called Republican Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy a “liar and a coward” for his refusal to condemn remarks by Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) where she suggested that Omar, a Muslim who wears a hijab, was a terrorist who might detonate an explosive device in the Capitol. But, Omar said, she is “confident” that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will take “decisive action” against Boebert. Omar called Boebert’s comments “shocking” and “unacceptable” during an interview with Jake Tapper on Sunday, adding, “It’s very unbecoming of a congresswoman to use that kind of derogatory, dangerous, inciting language against a colleague.” Since video...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Newsbug.info

Omar says Pelosi to address GOP lawmaker’s anti-Muslim comments

WASHINGTON — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has committed to taking action to address anti-Muslim remarks Colorado Congresswoman Lauren Boebert made suggesting that Rep. Ilhan Omar posed a threat of terrorist violence, the Minnesota Democrat said Sunday. Pelosi made a “promise to me that she will take care of this, and...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

The Independent

368K+
Followers
141K+
Post
185M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy