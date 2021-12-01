ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

California confirms nation’s first omicron variant case

By LUKE MONEY, RONG-GONG LIN II AND MAURA DOLAN
Miami Herald
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN FRANCISCO — The first U.S. case of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus has been confirmed in San Francisco, putting California once again at the center of the nation’s pandemic response. Officials said the infected individual had returned home from South Africa on Nov. 22. A few days...

www.miamiherald.com

