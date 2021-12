As the economic rescue operation continues, state and municipal governments continue to give financial assistance to those in greatest need. The United States Department of the Treasury said on Monday, Nov. 29, that state and local authorities provided rental help to more than 521,000 tenants and landlords in October under the Treasury’s Emergency Rental Assistance (ERA) program. Since its inception, the program has awarded over $2.8 billion in money to over 2.5 million people.

