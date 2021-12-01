As bank branches continue to decline in St. Louis area, their role evolves to financial planning

The St. Louis Area Diaper Bank will host its first annual Diaper Blowout Drive-Thru on Sat., Dec. 11 from 1 to 3 p.m. The distribution event – which will provide up to 50 diapers per child under the age of three – will take place in the parking lot of the Community Impact Network located at 1623 Kienlen. A child or car seat must be present to receive the diapers, which are limited and available while supplies last.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 9 DAYS AGO