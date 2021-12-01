ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Why Halo Infinite Fans Should Be Happy It Was Delayed

By Jonathan LoChiatto
SVG
SVG
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Fans felt real frustration when Microsoft and 343 Industries' announced the delay of "Halo Infinite" by a year. It came after premiering the first look at the title's gameplay to the world. Almost immediately, fans took to Twitter to decry the demo's graphics, comparing the look of it to previous entries....

www.svg.com

Comments / 0

Related
SVG

Why Saints Row Fans Are Okay With This Massive Delay

The "Saints Row" reboot has been delayed by about six months and fans of the series seem to be pretty okay with waiting. Announced by the "Saints Row" Twitter account, the game will now release on August 23, 2022, instead of its original release date of February 25, 2022. The message was signed by the developer Volition's CCO Jim Boone, who cited the need to meet the level of quality both Volition and fans of "Saints Row" expect. The message did directly state that the team would use the time to fine-tune the game and that this delay is not to make any significant changes.
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

What Dr Disrespect Would Really Look Like In Halo

One of the biggest personalities in the gaming community has potentially trolled fans once again. Dr Disrespect, one of the first exclusive YouTube streamers after struggling with a still-mysterious Twitch ban, allegedly leaked his own "Halo Infinite" skin. However, people are debating as to whether or not it's actually a leak or Dr Disrespect goofing around with fans and a franchise he's loved since before his fame.
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

Forza Horizon 5 Promises To Fix Offensive Feature

"Forza Horizon 5" won over critics — who gave it enthusiastic reviews – with its breathtaking graphics, smooth loading times, and overall satisfying gameplay. However, out of all its flaws, critics failed to mention the somewhat offensive name censorship, which blocks any name that sounds different. People with ethnic names have been complaining about how "Forza Horizon 5" claims their names are too "inappropriate" for the game's content filter.
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

Dr Disrespect Reverses Course On Halo Infinite

"Halo Infinite" is winning over nay-sayers after its surprise multiplayer release, with even some of the most vocal and prolific voices changing their tunes. Streamer and YouTuber Dr. Disrespect had been among the players that felt "Halo Infinite" was doomed to fail, but now that fans have a chance to get their hands on a portion of the title, he's changing course. Why did Dr. Disrespect change his mind about "Halo Infinite" and what does that says about the game itself?
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Halo Games#Industries#Bungie#The Washington Post#Marines
Gamespot

Microsoft Boss Explains Why Halo Infinite Co-Op Delay Was The Right Move

Halo development boss Joseph Staten has commented on the delay of Halo Infinite's campaign co-op feature, saying it was a difficult decision but ultimately the right one. Speaking to IGN, Staten said Halo and co-op are synonymous, so it was "very, very hard" to choose to delay the feature, but it was essential so the team could prioritize other areas and get the game out the door this holiday.
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

The GameCube Almost Looked Very Different

Released in 2001, the Nintendo GameCube was an ambitious project. Competing against other consoles with arguably better hardware — such as Sony's PlayStation 2 and Microsoft's Xbox — the GameCube focused on the gamer experience and was the platform for some of the best games of all time, as well as some hidden gems along the way. Despite its challenges and disappointing sales figures when compared to its competition, the GameCube was a cult hit among gamers upon its release, being given praise particularly for its controller, console-exclusive games, and its attractive price point of only $199. That being said, the GameCube that consumers got almost turned out completely different while still in development.
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

GTA: The Trilogy Is Now The Worst Rated Game Of 2021

When "Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy — Definitive Edition" was announced earlier this year, fans were pretty excited. That excitement was only spurred on when Rockstar announced that the remastered versions of "GTA 3," "San Andreas," and "Vice City" would be coming out sooner than fans anticipated, at the end of 2021. However, "GTA: The Trilogy — Definitive Edition" had a rocky start, and it hasn't been able to land on its own feet yet. In fact, the trilogy just became the worst-rated game of 2021.
SOCCER
SVG

This Awkward Harry Potter Game Bug Is Making Players Uncomfortable

Even as the first "Harry Potter" film is celebrating its 20th anniversary, other parts of the series' expansive reach are experiencing difficulties. 2021 began with the delay of Avalanche Games' "Hogwarts Legacy," and now another "Harry Potter" video game is attracting attention for awkward reasons. NetEase Games tried to capture...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Twitter
SVG

The Real Reason CouRage Was Fired From Casting Fortnite

Jack "CouRage" Dunlop recently revealed that his famous "f*** the mechs" quote might have lost him his "Fortnite" casting gig with Epic Games. He spoke about the clip during a hot wings challenge YouTube video, where someone asked him if it got him fired. It seems Epic didn't explicitly say the reason it dropped him, though it showed him the door soon after the clip went viral.
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

Why This Destiny And Halo Composer Wants Fans To 'Destroy' His Music

Having highly successful series such as "Halo" and "Destiny" under their belt, Bungie Studios has provided gamers with some of the most iconic offerings in the medium. A big part of "Destiny" and "Halo's" massive impact on the industry is also on part of their respective original soundtracks, with the latter boasting some of the most legendary original compositions in video game history. One of the men behind the iconic "Halo" soundtrack is American composer Martin O'Donnell, who served as Bungie's audio lead beginning with his contributions to "Riven" in 1997. Despite a long and fruitful relationship, however, Bungie and O'Donnell parted ways in 2014 under contentious circumstances during the later development stages of the first "Destiny" game. This unamicable separation led to a lawsuit, which O'Donnell won.
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

Things Aren't Looking Good Between Xbox And Activision Blizzard

With each passing day, the fallout stemming from the harassment allegations against Activision Blizzard continues to build. This startling development has caused many of the company's high-ranking executives to be placed under extreme scrutiny, with Activision CEO Bobby Kotick in particular under fire. Calls for Kotick's resignation have been rampant, and other industry leaders are calling Activision out for the allegations surrounding it. Even PlayStation boss and Sony CEO Jim Ryan slammed Activision Blizzard recently, saying that the company had not done enough to protect its employees from abuse. Now, Microsoft seems to be getting involved.
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

Two League Of Legends Spin-Offs Just Dropped Out Of Nowhere

After finding some initial breakout success with their Netflix series "Arcane," Riot Forge sneakily released two new games out of nowhere (per PC Gamer). It was known that the Riot Games publishing label was planning to release more content centered around "League of Legends," but nobody expected two releases would come so soon. Yesterday Riot Forge dropped a title initially announced two years ago, "Ruined King," and another game that had only just been announced recently (per Eurogamer), "Hextech Mayhem." With these releases catching players by surprise, some may not even know what these games are.
VIDEO GAMES
975thefanatic.com

CRL Finals & Halo Infinite Rumors

This week on Checkpoint On Campus the gang talks to Cyle Casteel from the no.1 seed UNLV Collegiate Rocket League team, touches on the great work Kettering University is doing, and addresses rumors surrounding a collegiate scene for Halo Infinite!
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

Netflix's League Of Legends TV Show Has Been Scored On The Tomatometer

Riot Games, the company behind the "League of Legends," recently started looking into new ways of telling stories in the game's universe. This has resulted in new games, like the card-based "Legends of Runeterra" and the brand-new turn-based RPG "Ruined King," as well as the popular Netflix series "Arcane." Since launching on Nov. 6, "Arcane" has received a number of fan and critic reviews, which have resulted in a Tomatometer score that is pretty legendary.
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

Overwatch 2 Was Almost Completely Different

Fans have been waiting for the release of "Overwatch 2" for quite some time. The upcoming title has the potential to change the series forever with new gameplay modes and a totally fresh aesthetic. Clearly, there's a lot to look forward to in "Overwatch 2," especially since fans have been waiting for it since 2019. To the surprise of many players, the game they've been looking forward to almost looked completely different.
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

Call Of Duty Wants To Kick Cheaters From The Whole Franchise

Since its release, "Call of Duty: Vanguard" has polarized gamers. While the game has enjoyed mostly positive reviews from critics, the newest entry into the "Call of Duty" series has been hit with an average user score of 4.6 on Metacritic with criticism directed towards what some describe as a lack of content, poor map design, and issues multiplayer in general. One major issue in particular prior to the release of "Call of Duty: Vanguard" pertained to cheaters, who practically ruined the game's beta phase. Cheating in "Vanguard" included the use of wall hacks and even the spreading of a computer virus in the previous series entry, "Warzone."
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

Why Avengers Fans Are Still Disappointed With Spider-Man

"Marvel's Avengers" promised to be an ambitious project combining Earth's Mightiest Heroes with the kind of epic third-person action gameplay that fans wouldn't soon forget. It's gotten off to a rocky start, however. Following the disappointment from fans after a huge delay moved the game's release back nearly four months, "Marvel's Avengers" caused another uproar when PlayStation announced on its blog that Spider-Man would be coming to the game as a PlayStation exclusive. This most likely had something to do with the tense relationship between Marvel and Sony over the ownership of the character. Sony's own "Spider-Man" games are also exclusive to its console after all, but the decision left many Xbox and PC users feeling understandably burned that they wouldn't get a chance to play as everyone's favorite web-slinger.
VIDEO GAMES
dbltap.com

What is a Killing Spree in Halo Infinite?

Wondering what a Killing Spree is in Halo Infinite? Here's what you need to know. Halo Infinite has been getting off to a strong start. After a lot of anticipation, the multiplayer beta was dropped just ten days ago. Since then, plenty of players have been getting stuck into everything this form of Halo has to offer. A few features have left some players with questions, however. Particularly skillful players might have encountered a little notification regarding a "Killing Spree" during their matches, but what is it?
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

GTA: The Trilogy Almost Had A VR Mode

The release of "Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy — The Definitive Edition" has been marred by several issues. Ranging from creepy glitches and hilarious bugs, the remasters of "Grand Theft Auto 3," "Vice City", and "San Andreas" have collectively been the worst rated games of 2021 and have sparked outrage among the series' fanbase for its blatant unfinished state. "GTA: The Trilogy" has been so poorly received, in fact, that Rockstar Games had to offer an official apology for it, assuring gamers that the company will fix the game and make it more presentable, in addition to re-releasing the original versions of the games as part of a bundle following their takedown. With the remastered collection seemingly being rushed out the door, some players have dived deep into the game files and uncovered some unfinished content that didn't make the final cut, in addition to applying fixes of their own.
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

SVG

762
Followers
3K+
Post
99K+
Views
ABOUT

SVG dives into the ever-expanding gaming industry to give you the stories behind your favorite franchises and breaking video game news.

 https://www.svg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy