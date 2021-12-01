Manitex Bags $18M Order For Oil & Steel Aerial Platforms In Italy

BOSTON, Dec. 7, 2021 /CNW/ -- AppNeta, the leading network performance monitoring solution for the distributed enterprise, today announces that it will be acquired by Broadcom, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO). In combination with Broadcom DX NetOps, AppNeta will provide IT teams at the world's largest enterprises with a single platform to understand who is using which applications, how they are performing, and how the application delivery chain may impact performance or quality of service.

BUSINESS ・ 13 HOURS AGO