Manitex Bags $18M Order For Oil & Steel Aerial Platforms In Italy
Manitex International Inc (NASDAQ: MNTX) has secured an order worth ~$18 million for Oil & Steel aerial platforms from a major utility company in Italy. The...www.benzinga.com
Manitex International Inc (NASDAQ: MNTX) has secured an order worth ~$18 million for Oil & Steel aerial platforms from a major utility company in Italy. The...www.benzinga.com
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0